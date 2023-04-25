Transport bonus, 100 million made available by the government

The transport bonusesmade available by the Ministry of Workhas recorded important numbers, especially among the under 30: more than 20 million of the total 100 expected. The bonus – says Il Sole 24 Ore – is intended for all citizens with income 2022 not more than 20 thousand euros. Contributions that go in favor of the purchase of subscriptions of public transport monthly, multi-monthly and yearly: 23.39% of applicants are under 19, while the age range between 20 and 29 years old is the most relevant percentage, with the 36.59% of the good issued.

It is confirmed – continues the Sun – in this way the trend recorded since the first hours of starting the platform dedicated to the transport bonus of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, which has registered over one million visits. 73.9% of users who passed through the address bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it then logged in to navigate in the reserved area and proceed to request of the contribution.

