The October 1st 2023 at 8am everyone “queued up” for the discount on public transport passes thanks to the Transport Bonus. Students, workers, pensioners, citizens with an income not exceeding 20 thousand euros they can get the contribution up to 60 euros refinanced by the government forpurchase of the monthly subscription, multi-monthly and annual to public road and rail transport.

The resources added to the available fund amount to 12 million which should not be enough for the boom in applications expected this time too platform of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.

How does it work

The modes of operation of the Transport Bonus are as follows:

The beneficiaries of the contribution will receive a voucher that will cover the entire cost incurred for the transport season ticket, up to a maximum of 60 euros.

To clarify further, let’s consider a concrete example. Suppose a citizen purchases a monthly pass for local transport at a cost of 40 euros. In this case, the transport bonus that the citizen will receive will be equal to 40 euros, completely covering the entire expense.

However, if the monthly subscription costs 80 euros, the contribution in your favor will still reach maximum limit of 60 euroswhich means that the citizen will have to personally cover the remaining 20 euros of the expense, as the cost of the season ticket exceeds the maximum limit established by the transport bonus by 20 euros.

There application must be submitted online on the platform bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it where you can only access with Spid or Electronic identity card (Cie).

However, you do not need the ISEE nor do you need to declare your income, you just need to self-certify that you are below the income threshold of 20 thousand euros in 2022 by ticking a box.

An automatic queue system regulates the connection to the platform and, for each access, it is possible to submit only one application, for oneself or for a dependent minor child.

To request further vouchers, you must log in again, indicating the tax codes of the various beneficiaries.

Any adult children, even if dependent on their parents, must submit the application independently. Furthermore, at the time of the request, it is necessary to indicate the manager of the chosen transport service.

Who can request the Transport Bonus

From 1 October 2023, citizens in possession of specific requirements can try to win the Transport Bonus voucher by sending a new application. Citizens who respect these limits can send an application:

They have an income not exceeding 20 thousand euros in 2022.

They must only purchase season tickets for local, regional, interregional and national public transport. It therefore does not apply to individual tickets.

How to request the Transport Bonus

The procedure for requesting the voucher will always be the same, following the online procedure:

You access the portal www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it ;

; You enter the Reserved Area via the blue button “ Enter as a citizen ”.

”. Please remember that access to the reserved area occurs exclusively with SPID with security level 2 or with CIE electronic identity card;

Once logged in, you must indicate the tax code of the beneficiary, for example the parent can request the bonus for the minor child.

Assignment method

The assignment method is managed automatically based on the automatic queue system which gives priority to applications meeting the requirements (ISEE not exceeding 20,000 euros per year) presented first, until the assignable resources are exhausted.

Please note here that the click day will be repeated every month as long as there are resources to reinvest.

Hedging and refinancing

The Transport Bonus is covered by a fund established at the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and is refinanced periodically, as in the case of the Energy Decreewhich assigned another 12 million to the transport bonus fund.

A refinancing has also been proposed for 2024.

