The November 1, 2023 at 8:00 am everyone “queued up” for the discount on public transport passes thanks to the Transport Bonus. Students, workers, pensioners and citizens with an income not exceeding 20 thousand euros they can get the contribution up to 60 euros refinanced by the Government forpurchase of the monthly subscription, multi-monthly and annual to public road and rail transport. The Advances decree connected to the Maneuver 2024 has awarded a further 35 million euros up to December 2023. The last funds for the bonus had been exhausted in the called event “click day” in Octoberwhen they were released 213,000 vouchers. Thanks to this new financing, new requests can be submitted starting from 8:00 am on November 1, 2023, and the platform remains active until resources run out.

How does it work

The modes of operation of the Transport Bonus are as follows:

The beneficiaries of the contribution will receive a voucher that will cover the entire cost incurred for the transport season ticket, up to a maximum of 60 euros.

To clarify further, let’s consider a concrete example. Suppose a citizen purchases a monthly pass for local transport at a cost of 40 euros. In this case, the transport bonus that the citizen will receive will be equal to 40 euros, completely covering the entire expense.

However, if the monthly subscription costs 80 euros, the contribution in your favor will still reach maximum limit of 60 euros; which means that the citizen will have to personally cover the remaining 20 euros of the expense, as the cost of the season ticket exceeds the maximum limit established by the Transport Bonus by 20 euros.

There application must be submitted online on the platform bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it where you can only access with Spid or Electronic identity card (Cie).

November 1st is click day to request the Transport Bonus

However, the ISEE is not needed nor does the income have to be declared; just enough self-certify to be below the threshold of 20 thousand euros of income in 2022, by ticking a box.

A system of automatic queue regulates the connection to the platform and, for each access, it is possible to submit only one application, for oneself or for a dependent minor child.

To request further vouchers, you must log in again, indicating the tax codes of the various beneficiaries.

Any adult children, even if dependent on their parents, must submit the application independently. Furthermore, at the time of the request, it is necessary to indicate the manager of the chosen transport service.

Who can request the Transport Bonus

From the November 1, 2023 citizens in possession of specific requirements can try to win the Transport Bonus voucher by sending a new application. Citizens who respect these limits can submit the application:

They have an income not exceeding 20 thousand euros in 2022.

They must only purchase season tickets for local, regional, interregional and national public transport. It therefore does not apply to individual tickets.

How to request the Transport Bonus

The procedure for requesting the voucher will always be the same, following the online procedure:

You access the portal www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it ;

; You enter the Reserved Area via the blue button “ Enter as a citizen ”.

”. Please remember that access to the reserved area occurs exclusively with SPID with security level 2 or with CIE electronic identity card;

Once logged in, you must indicate the tax code of the beneficiary, for example the parent can request the bonus for the minor child.

The transport bonus can be requested by citizens who have an income not exceeding 20 thousand euros

Assignment method

The assignment method is managed automatically based on the automatic queue system which gives priority to applications meeting the requirements (ISEE not exceeding 20,000 euros per year) presented first, until the assignable resources are exhausted.

Finally, please remember that click day will be repeated every month, as long as there are resources to reinvest.

