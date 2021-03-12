Transport Baltic light rail Rail Baltica receiving a big money pot from the EU, Finnish rail projects can also receive support

Late on Thursday, the EU institutions reached a political agreement on the content of a funding program to support transport, energy and digital projects.

Baltic The Rail Baltica project, which runs through these countries, is receiving significant additional funding from the EU.

Negotiations between the EU institutions have reached a political agreement on a new Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) funding for transport, energy and digital projects.

As part of the negotiations, Rail Baltica’s opportunities to receive additional funding from the EU have been secured.

The negotiations also ensured that Finland’s main line will become part of Europe’s major cross-border rail connections, so the main line’s chances of receiving support from the EU will be strengthened.

As one Member of the European Parliament who served as one of Parliament’s chief negotiators Henna Virkkunen (Kok) considers the outcome of the negotiations to be very good for Finland. He reminds that raising the main line to one of the key connections was one of Finland’s main goals.

“This is the number one thing for Finns,” Virkkunen commented to STT.

Virkkunen is also pleased with the additional funding secured for Rail Baltic, as a high-speed rail connection south of Tallinn would also improve the opportunities for Finns to travel by rail to Central Europe.

“Building a significant modern railway connection for the small Baltic countries is a very big task,” Virkkunen points out.

There was a lot of discussion during the negotiations about securing Rail Baltica’s funding opportunities. According to Virkkunen, there were differences of opinion between the parliament and the member states.

Networking The Europe funding program is around € 33 billion. The amount was already agreed in the context of the EU’s multiannual budget, but now the EU institutions have been negotiating the more detailed content of the program.

The negotiations agreed on a target that 60% of the programme’s funding should contribute to the achievement of climate goals.

MEP involved in the negotiations Miapetra Kumpula-Natri (sd) considers it important that funding conditions look ahead and that support goes to the construction of modern and intelligent infrastructure.

“More funding goes to the tracks, not much to the highways anymore. And in terms of energy, specifically for the demanding infrastructure of renewable energy, ”Kumpula-Natri commented to STT.

A political agreement requires final approval from the Council, which represents the member states, and the European Parliament.

Transport- and according to the Ministry of Communications, Finland has received a total of approximately EUR 250 million in support from the previous CEF funding program in 2014–2020. The ministry announced on Thursday that the state applied for money from the last call of the ending program period for the development planning of the main line connection between Tampere and Oulu, as well as the dual track between Kupittaa and Turku and the construction plan for the Turku yard.

In addition, other actors applied for support for the Port of Helsinki and the Port of Turku projects.