Transport Balance of the police power surveillance week: hundreds slammed the cell phone behind the wheel, seat belt open by more than a thousand

Inattention control includes, under a magnifying glass, activities and factors that affect the driver’s ability to concentrate or detect other traffic.

Police found a lot of reproaches about Finnish motoring, when the use of safety devices and inattention in traffic was intensified last week. During the monitoring week, approximately 730 telephone use was detected while driving and approximately 1,200 seat belts were not worn.

These offenses are also taken into account when determining driving bans for repeated offenses.

“Typically, inattention in traffic is due to the use of the phone while driving. The risk of being involved in a traffic accident increases many times if a phone call or text message is made while driving, ”says a police inspector Heikki Ihalainen In a press release from the Police Board.

According to a 2019 report published by the Accident Information Institute, almost half of those who died in a car or van who died in a traffic accident did not wear a seat belt. An estimated one in three of them could have survived the accident if the seat belt had been fastened.