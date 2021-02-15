Transport Automotive: Electrification of cars is advancing rapidly in the next few years – more than 40% of new cars will be recharged in a few years

The share of rechargeable cars in new cars is expected to rise to more than 40 percent by 2025.

Cars electrification is advancing rapidly in the first registrations of new cars in the next few years, the automotive industry estimates.

According to the Confederation of Finnish Automotive Industries and the Automotive Importers and Industries Association, electrification is advancing on all fronts with the proliferation of all-electric cars, rechargeable hybrids and various electric hybrid power lines such as light hybrids.

“Our view is that there is no need to tighten taxation on internal combustion cars,” said a specialist from the Automotive Information Center. Hanna Kalenoja at the press conference.

According to the car industry, the operating costs of electric cars are already clearly lower than those of internal combustion cars at current tax levels. However, the prices of electric cars are 1.5-1.6 times higher than those of similar internal combustion engines.

The industry expects the share of rechargeable car sales to rise to just over 40 percent by 2025. The main driver of development is the average CO2 targets set by the EU for car manufacturers, which call for an increase in the share of electric cars.

The EU’s binding emission reduction target in 2030 will be more than 37% of the 2021 level.

“There are few car models that will be launched in 4-5 years without electricity,” Kalenoja estimates.

Back in the early part of the decade, rechargeable hybrids are forecast to be more popular than all-electric cars, but all-electric cars will grow in popularity especially after 2025.

The range and availability of rechargeable cars will improve significantly towards the end of the decade, and purchase prices will gradually approach the price of internal combustion cars. And development will not stay that way.

“Many manufacturers place high expectations on fuel cell cars,” Kalenoja estimates.

Fuel cell or hydrogen cars are expected to become more common in the 2030s.

Already as a result of current technological developments and incentives, there will be just over 600,000 rechargeable cars on the roads by the end of the decade. However, proliferation requires determined investment in charging infrastructure to enable households and businesses to purchase a rechargeable car.

The car industry emphasizes that if the taxation of new car purchases were phased out and the focus of taxation shifted to an annual tax, the circulation of the car fleet would accelerate and the electrification of the car fleet would proceed more rapidly.

The number of rechargeable cars in the car fleet would then increase to almost 750,000 cars by 2030.

The roadmap presented by the government aims to stock approximately 700,000 electric cars by 2030.

Downloadable the proliferation of electric cars is hampered by a lack of charging infrastructure. CEO of the Automobile Confederation Pekka Rissa says that it is easy to set up a charging point for detached and terraced houses even in sparsely populated areas at a reasonable cost. Instead, the dilemma is high for apartment building residents.

Rissa points out that there will still be a lot of internal combustion cars in traffic in 2030, despite the proliferation of electric cars.

“The car fleet has been in circulation in Finland for more than 20 years, so changes in the car fleet are slow-moving. Although the number of electric cars will increase to about 600,000 cars, about 80 percent of the car fleet will still be powered by an internal combustion engine in 2030, ”says Rissa.

According to the car industry, the target of 750,000 electric cars would be achieved if the car fleet turnover were made three years shorter than it is now.

Heavy on the transport side, electrification is probably the fastest on local buses, according to Kalenoja. Charging infrastructure is easy to build at bus terminals, and electricity is the most cost-effective.

In truck transport, the primary solution is biogas and natural gas. Hydrogen trucks are also likely to be the first to be introduced in trucks.