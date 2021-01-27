Transport At the beginning of February, Helsinki will introduce 11 new models of sheet metal police

A total of 70 new “superposts” are planned to be installed in Helsinki by 2025.

Helsinki has installed 11 new models of speed control posts around the city. They will start monitoring traffic from the beginning of February, informs the City of Helsinki urban environment.

New tin cops called “superposts” based on radar imaging technology. They are able to monitor several cars in different lanes at the same time, as well as, for example, the misuse of bus lanes and the use of mobile phones and seat belts while driving.

The cameras can also be used to monitor compliance with speed limits and traffic lights, among other things. The image quality of the new cameras in particular has been praised.

New the sheet metal police have risen at the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Jalavatie, among others.

A total of 70 new cameras will be installed by 2025. The city aims to install about 14 new cameras each year.

The installation and initial locations of the cameras were decided in 2018 in the Master Plan for Camera Surveillance.