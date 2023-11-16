Friday November 17, 2023 one is expected transport strike of a national nature which risks having a strong impact on travel. The general strike was called by the trade unions CGIL And Uil and in addition to transport it also involves public employment. The strike will last the entire shift or, at least, eight hours for workers in the regions of Central Italy. For civil servants, transport and education workers, the strike involves transport for 4 hours, from 9am to 1pm.

General strike 17 November 2023

Friday 17 November 2023 promises to be many inconvenience for travel due to the CIGL and UIL general strike against the financial law. Public transport could therefore offer a stop-and-go service, guaranteeing trips only during the guaranteed time slots.

On Friday 17 November CGIL and UIL proclaimed a general strike

There Guarantee Commission requested the unions to exclude the sectors of the airplane transport and of theenvironmental hygiene. Furthermore, he asked to reduce strike times of the Fire Brigade and of local and railway public transport, inviting the trade unions involved to reformulate the strike proclamation or to ensure correct participation in different areas. The Commission highlighted that, according to the consolidated orientation, the strike, as proclaimed by the trade union confederations, it cannot be considered a general strike.

Train strike

Trenitalia staff throughout the country are involved in a strike from 00:00 to 21:00 on Friday 17 November. The strike is from 9am to 1pm. The same situation concerns i regional trains. It is advisable to check the guaranteed train times by visiting the websites of Trenitalia And Italian. Trenitalia offers assistance via the call center on the number 800 89 20 21. Italo also provides a telephone assistance service on the number 892020but please note that this service requires a fee.

Public transport strike

As for public transport, the methods vary depending on the city. It is advisable to check, based on your municipality, the guaranteed time slots and times during which the vehicles circulate regularly. Due to the strike there may be inconveniences and interruptions to travel buses, subways and trams in many Italian cities.

Transport strike in Rome

Strike in Rome from 9am to 1pm involves the entire public transport network managed by Atac And RomeTpl. In particular, the strike also affects connections made by others subcontracted operators on the Atac network, with particular reference to peripheral lines. The general stoppage of work scheduled for Friday 17 November also involves the taxi drivers, who have the possibility to abstain from work during the shift. Highway road workers also joined the strike Anas.

In Rome the strike for public transport is from 8.30am to 5pm and from 8pm until the end of the service

During the strike, in the metro-railway stations If the escalators, elevators and stairlifts are open, they may not work. The ticket offices are closed, with the exception of the bike box at the Ionian station. The interchange car parks will remain open and the online ticket service will not be interrupted.

Transport strike in Milan

The trade union organization AT COBAS/CUB Transport in Milan joins the strike called by Basic Trade Union Confederation, Basic Unitary Confederation And Coordination of Migrants in Italy. For public transport, the strike concerns surface and subway vehicles from 9:00 to 13 And then from 6pm until at the end of the service for underground and surface transport. Public transport travelers can receive real-time information via the system Infomobility: Atm Tg, audio announcements, messages on displays at surface stops and on videos on board buses. Further details are available on the atm.it website and on the toll-free number 800.80.81.81.

Reasons for the strike on November 17th

The trade unions are striking against the policies of the Meloni Government and above all against the Maneuver 2024, currently under discussion in Parliament. Specifically, the unions are demanding improvements on the work and pension front, including increases in salaries and pensions, the renewal of national contractsthe tax relief of increases and a pension reform that goes beyond the Monti-Fornero law.

In the tax sector, they promote the fight against tax evasion, opposing amnesties and amnesties, demanding the automatic inflation index of work and pension deductions, a progressive tax system, and asking for taxation of extra profits and great wealth, avoiding the flat tax and expanding the Irpef tax base.

The trade unions CGIL and UIL are striking against the 2024 budget

They also ask stable jobs for young people, with a guaranteed contributory pension and greater investments in services, accommodation and scholarships. The defense of National Health Service is a priority, requiring extraordinary hiring in the health and public sectors, greater resources for local public transport and the financing of laws on non-self-sufficiency and disability.

At an economic-industrial level, they are calling for a new public strategy to face crises, support the environmental and energy transition, innovate the production system and improve employment, especially in the South. Finally, they demand reception policies, asking for the cancellation of the Bossi-Fini law.

