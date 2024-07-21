Groupe Renault, recognizing the importance of decarbonizing the transport and logistics industry, has committed to playing an active role in this transition. How? By joining the transport and logistics coalition New Energiesan initiative through which the group intends to collaborate with industry experts to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for the transportation of goods and the use of Artificial Intelligence in supply chain operations.

Renault joins New Energies

In particular, Groupe Renault wishes to contribute to the efforts made by New Energies with its expertise in the automotive sector. The company’s commitment to promoting decarbonisation is in line with that of New Energies, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote environmentally friendly practices. The French group, as well as all the economic and industrial players in the coalition, are committed to ensuring the energy transition in the transport and logistics sectors.

Transport and Logistics

The efforts made by the coalition focus not only on activities of research and developmentbut also on the inter-industrial collaboration. And they do so through a collaborative approach, which allows for a better understanding of the objectives and challenges that each stakeholder must address in order to develop relevant and realistic solutions in terms of new energies and new technologies for the decarbonization of transport (maritime, air and road) and logistics operations worldwide. Within the coalition, Groupe Renault will also share its expertise in the decarbonization of logistics sectorsuch as multimodal transport and the optimization of kilometres per transport unit.

Promote the transition

“We are thrilled to be part of this community of industry leaders. – commented Denis Le Vot, Chief Supply Chain Officer – Today’s major challenges, such as the energy transition and the digital revolution, affect all sectors: collaborating is a winning choice. When it comes to decarbonising transport and logistics, no one can claim to have the solution alone. Our membership in the New Energies transport and logistics coalition is in line with Groupe Renault’s desire to focus on openness and an ecosystemic approach, offering the best of its expertise to to progress collectively towards the decarbonisation of the supply chain”.