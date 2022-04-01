With a known virus and with the countermeasures that will remain active (such as masks in certain indoor places), the Italian government has launched a new regulatory phase to manage the Covid. The tool of the Green Pass, which according to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, and data in hand, was useful to curb the infections; now we march towards the summer seasons (when the virus ‘bites’ less) with a few less sacrifices to be put in place.

In the world of public transport there will be some changes immediately, with the arrival of April. The grille is the element that continues to distinguish the entrance to public transport, as well as in airplanes; and unless otherwise indicated, the type one is required FFP2 at least until the end of this month. This additional obligation could fall in May.

On planes and ferries, until the end of the month, it will be necessary to show the Basic Green Pass if you want to travel to Italy. It also applies to long-distance trains, airplanes, ships, ferries (except those that connect the Strait of Messina and the Tremiti Islands) and buses that travel between two different regions. On board, as mentioned, you must also always wear the FFP2 mask, precisely to ‘balance’ the farewell to the reinforced Green Pass, specifically designed to encourage vaccination. The Super Green Pass is also no longer required to travel on the metro and trams operated by local public transport. No certificate will be needed to get on these vehicles.

On March 31, 2022, the so-called “State of emergency” was therefore filed in Italy, which has now been introduced for more than two years precisely because of Covid. From 1 April, those who are not vaccinated and those who are not up to date with vaccinations will be able to travel on public transport: a negative swab will suffice.