The basics: electric cars are not enough. If transport policy only continues technologically, then all climate targets will be missed.

Tuesday was auto day again. The Association of the Automotive Industry commented on the registration figures for 2020 with the usual complacency and declared Germany the “European champion of e-mobility”. The Federal Motor Transport Authority had previously sent the key message: “Electromobility in the fast lane”. Every seventh car newly registered in Germany was an electric vehicle. Sensational! The traffic turnaround is finally picking up speed. Is there still a happy ending in the underground car park? The regular reports of new miracle batteries and the first e-car with a range of 1,000 kilometers from the new Chinese automobile star Nio go well with this. So is the all-in-one touring and racing car painted green for a sustainable future?

It is understandable that in a major crisis the future is conceived with the standard tools of the previous system of thought instead of questioning the whole order of thought. And the mobility crisis is fundamental. The key words: Earth’s overheating, noise, exhaust fumes, fine dust, aggression in road traffic, diesel scandal, area eating up, inhospitable cities clogged with cars. And: The current emission quantities are increasingly narrowing the scope; we have to press the pace as hell when changing course.

The Paris climate targets for 2030 can no longer be achieved if the existing trend is extended. Linear recalculation from zero traffic emissions in 2050 to the current 163 million tonnes (2019) is “difficult”, BDI President Dieter Kempf recently declared and promised “technology learning curves”. But: is it even possible with a purely technical solution? Are Tesla and the Chinese corporations, which German car manufacturers are jealously chasing after them, the future model? Is it possible to “carry on like this” and we still achieve the climate targets?

So let’s do the math back. Let’s assume that 40 percent less CO 2 until 2030 as decided by the federal government. The EU demands even more ambitious goals. And now we’re looking at the Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan (BVWP)? What is happening there? The volume of automated driving of people and goods is not questioned at all. It should keep increasing and increasing. Particularly extreme is the growth in road freight transport assumed in the BVWP by 39 percent by 2030 compared to the base year 2010. Annual growth rate: 3 percent, including further road expansion.

Eco-fuels are not an alternative

Given this rapid growth, how can freight traffic on the road save 40 percent in climate emissions? There are neither overhead lines nor efficient battery operation in long-distance freight transport. Even the recently hyped hydrogen does not offer any serious prospects for a large-scale deployment in the truck fleet by 2030, especially since an enormous amount of energy is lost when converting the green electricity used. This applies even more to synthetic fuels, even if they are often called “eco-fuels”. And even if, through a small miracle, sensible solutions for newly registered electric trucks should be found with hydrogen or batteries. The additional kilometers would eat up the progress of a slowly changing vehicle fleet.

In air traffic, which has now been slowed down by Corona, politicians are even assuming an increase in passenger numbers and flight kilometers of 5 percent. And so far it has not done anything to stop this development.

Passenger car traffic is also expected to continue to grow – by 1 percent every year. This means that all signs point to “full speed ahead” for motorized traffic. The dumping prices for fuel fit in perfectly. In the past few years it has become cheaper and cheaper because it has risen less than the price of tickets for buses and trains. It is currently so cheap that plug-in hybrids prefer to drive to the gas station rather than charge electricity. The ridiculous CO 2 -The charge of 25 euros per ton has made the fuel more expensive by a homeopathic dose of 7 to 8 cents. As a cushion, however, the environmentally harmful commuter flat rate was promptly increased so that car traffic just doesn’t suffer.

A transport policy that relies exclusively on the simple change of drive from fossil to electric, which is also slowed down and without momentum, must fail because of its limitations and uninhibited growth thinking.

The legend of hybrid vehicles

How counterproductive traffic policy is can be seen in the example of plug-in hybrid vehicles, which can run on both fossil fuels and electrically. In the statistics, they appear as electric vehicles and are accordingly generously subsidized. Real driving reveals this vehicle class as a climate-damaging horsepower monster – including a striking number of SUVs – which are predominantly fossil fuel. In quite a few vehicles, the charging cable is still in its original packaging and unused in the trunk. The data now published in a study (Ifeu, Öko-Institut, Transport & Environment) reveal the whole fate.

Two thirds of the plug-in cars don’t even manage 50 kilometers with their electric alibi drive. More than three quarters are company cars that are driven on long journeys in pure combustion mode. With a martial power of an average of 281 hp and a weight of 1,956 kilograms, these vehicles consume an average of 6.5 to 8.0 liters of fuel, with a peak of up to 11 liters. Even if the cars are electrically powered with a fully charged battery, the combustion engine switches on at higher speeds and strong acceleration. The results of the study are correspondingly harsh: “For a medium-sized plug-in hybrid in 2030, there will be around 130 grams of CO in real terms 2 -Emissions per kilometer, while the average fleet value that can be achieved is around 60 grams. ”In other words: the boom in plug-in hybrids, which accounts for more than half of the newly registered electric cars in 2020, is jeopardizing all climate targets. These vehicles are not only among the most powerful cars, they are also among the largest and heaviest cars, they drive up with an environmentally friendly image, but only fuel the old paradigm of the climate-damaging colossus. Environmental bonuses for overweight and high performance plug-in hybrids are not misguided, they are state-subsidized madness.

Back to Kempf’s retrospective calculation. Even with an optimistic view with assumed further technical advances and an offensive by the railway, it is obvious that the CO 2 -Saving in traffic by 2030 will be a single-digit maximum instead of the targeted and necessary 40 or 50 percent. After overcoming the corona crisis, if not resolved countermeasures are taken, traffic in Germany will continue to grow with a renewed increase in kilometers driven by cars and trucks. We are talking about 20 percent additional tonne-kilometers for trucks by 2030 and 10 percent growth for cars. Can the new electric drives, even if they are implemented more resolutely than before, offset this growth? In addition, can they not only compensate for it, but guarantee the urgently needed steep decline in the emissions curve? Every honest observer knows the answer: No!

Electric cars are usually CO 2 – more efficient than fossil fueled vehicles. But a large part of their energy will still come from fossil sources in the next few years. The green electricity from wind and sun is also scarce; it is urgently needed for other sectors as well. Climate emissions are also generated in the entire production chain for electric cars and their batteries. As examples repeatedly show, human rights violations in the mining of cobalt and silicon are accepted often enough. Many electric models, such as the two and a half tonne Tesla, put even more weight on the road than their fossil brothers, which are also getting bigger and bigger. The laws of nature also apply to electric cars: the heavier they are, the more energy is required to move them.

Let us again calculate very optimistically and assume 10 million electric cars on German roads by 2030 and further assume that they will have 50 percent CO 2 save compared to fossil-powered cars. Then we would save 10 percent greenhouse gases with a fleet of 20 percent electric cars per kilometer. However, every additional kilometer driven causes the savings to melt away again. With 10 percent more car kilometers we have come back to 0 savings!

It is therefore clear: The existing traffic paradigm with its permanent growth and the distance-intensive behavior of people must be radically rethought. We really have to work on the performance. The energy and resilience of the planet will not be sufficient for the excessive, increasing movement of people and goods, even if we switch completely to electric by 2050. That also means: road construction as before, which always gives new space to the logic of increase, no longer has a future.

Environmental groups and the Greens caused storms of outrage years ago with their demand for an ecologically honest fuel price of 5 marks per liter. A study by the Austrian automobile club ÖAMTC currently calculates 4 euros per liter of fossil fuel if a rethink is really to take place. Fewer cars, fewer trucks, fewer kilometers driven – these would be the ingredients for a real mobility revolution. The number of kilometers we cover is neither a measure of prosperity, nor can it be a permanent indicator of economic growth.

Conclusion: Climate goals and the mobility transition cannot be achieved with technology alone. Technology, behavior, prices, right of way, urban planning – a lot has to change. Also our idea of ​​the good life. It depends on a lot, as we have just learned from the pandemic, but certainly not on the extent of the kilometers traveled.