The Ministry of Transport has put out to tender a contract worth 5.65 million euros to examine the condition of 43,500 kilometers of roads of the state network. The department led by Óscar Puente, who was the one who reported on the tender, has stressed that these works will serve to improve the safety of the roads and thus ensure the good of users.

The objective of the contract is to inspect the roads and, in particular, sections that require special attention – still to be defined – and for which it is necessary to launch specific projects structural rehabilitation of the pavement. To do this, in the areas of bituminous pavement, both the drainage of fluids – such as rainwater – and the curvature of the pavement will be analyzed, simulating the passage of a predetermined load equivalent to what a vehicle can assume.

Specifically, these works will be carried out in practically the entire Peninsula. In that sense, the contract – which will be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) in the coming days – It is divided into three lots. The first of them, with a budget of 2.57 million euroswill be destined to inspect 20,500 kilometers of roads in Western Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Western Castilla y León, Extremadura, Galicia and Madrid. The second will have the same amount and will also be used to examine 20,500 kilometers of pavement, but in this case in Eastern Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Eastern Castilla y León, Catalonia, Valencian Community, La Rioja and Murcia. To these two lots is added a third of 520,000 euros for special attention sections.

The data obtained as a result of these investigations will be entered into the Pavement Management System to update the information on the state of the roads, without prejudice to the obligation to also deliver reports with the results and provide the images taken. The Ministry of Transport has stressed that these works will serve not only to improve the safety of users, but also to reduce the fuel consumption of vehicles, since the good condition of the roads makes it possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This contract is added to others promoted by the Ministry of Transport, such as the one awarded at the end of November for a value of 4 million euros to carry out a study on the state of the roads and their resistance to flooding like those caused by DANA. This analysis seeks to identify critical points and prepare roads for extreme weather phenomena that are increasingly unpredictable due to climate change.