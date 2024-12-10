The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has put out to tender for 1.8 million of euros a contract for analyze the pavement condition of 10,000 kilometers of roads to determine if it is necessary to carry out specific repairs or rehabilitation projects.

To this end, the concessionaire company of this contract will monitor the pavement of various sections equivalent to more than one third of the length of the State’s highway network, more than 26,400 kilometers. The ultimate objective of this first analysis action is to “maintain the pavements in optimal conditions”, “reinforce the road safety” and “reduce fuel consumption” by vehicles, which in turn reduces the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The analysis will take into account three parameters, related to the deformation of the firm, the regularity and the driving comfort and about fissures of the pavements.

The selection of the specific sections that must be monitored will be made by the General Directorate of Highways and will be communicated to the company at least one week before starting the work to be carried out. on the two outer lanes of the selected points.

The successful bidder must take data and integrate it in the Geographic Information System, prepare maps and present the results, also through a data and image viewer and through a website, within a maximum period of four months after the campaign begins.