Transport Alcohol and drug intoxication in traffic for the first time as many, police say

Last In Finland, for the first time, the same number of alcohol and drug intoxication was encountered, the police inform. Just over 12,000 copies of both were found during the year.

According to police, the proportion of alcohol in drunk driving cases has been declining slightly for years. The number of other drugs, on the other hand, has increased significantly. Drug and drug users have mostly used 25-34 year olds in traffic.

“In the same age group, the number of people who have been tasting, ie those with alcohol in their blood but less than 0.5 per mille, has also increased,” says the forensic engineer in the press release. Petri Varjos From the Forensic Laboratory of the Central Criminal Police.

Regional differences are large. In the area of ​​the Helsinki Police Department, drugs and medicines had been used twice as often as alcohol in drunken traffic. In the area of ​​the Eastern Finland Police Department, alcohol was still by far the most common intoxicant.