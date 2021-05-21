Transport A wild boar crossing the road was recorded on the Fairway camera in a survey, white-tailed deer use green bridges the most

Green bridges are crossings for animals, which are intended, among other things, to reduce animal deaths in traffic.

For animals built green bridges are most commonly used by white-tailed deer, also known as white-tailed deer, elk and roe deer, but they are also used by wild boar.

This became clear in the Fairway Agency’s project, which monitored the passage of animals on green bridges. The agency installed Game Cameras on ten green bridges in southern Finland in December 2019. The investigation took about a year.

Wild boars were recorded in the pictures, especially in south-eastern Finland, where they are most common, in addition to eastern Uusimaa.

According to the January 2021 estimate of the Natural Resources Center, there are a total of about 3,400 wild boars in Finland.

Green bridges are animal crossings. They are intended to mitigate the nuisance of the road to animals, reduce animal mortality and improve road safety.

The fairway agency’s report is the first to systematically study the movement of animals on bridges.

In total, 11 different animal species used the bridges. In addition to deer and wild boar, the bridges were home to wild hares, brown bears, foxes, raccoon dogs, badgers and lynxes. One bridge caught a bear in the pictures. There were more than 2,000 crossings in total.

“The fact that these mammals pass from there shows that the green bridges are working,” says the environmental expert Marketta Hyvärinen From the fairway agency.

However, Hyvärinen states that based on the results, it is difficult to say exactly how well they work, as the results should be able to be compared to something.

Followed the bridges were ones made for use by both humans and animals. Animals wore them especially in the evening, night, and morning, while humans walked through them during the day. The presence of humans seemed to affect the animals.

“White-tailed deer crossed the Sammati bridge in lively human use earlier in the morning than the Lohjanharju green bridge, where people only moved occasionally,” the press release says. Milla Niemi Latvasilmu osk, which carried out the survey.

Animals used bridges most during the year in summer and fall. There are about fifteen green bridges on the main roads in Southern Finland, ten of which were included in the study.