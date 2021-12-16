Friday, December 17, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Transport A vehicle combination that lost a tire blocked an intersection in Mäntsälä – police asked motorists to be careful

by admin
December 16, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In Mäntsälä, the vehicle combination left at the intersection of Lahdentie and Porvoonti caused a traffic incident on Thursday.

Vehicle combination was stuck at the intersection of Porvoontie and Lahdentie in Mäntsälä on Thursday afternoon. The situation caused inconvenience to traffic for a little over two hours. The vehicle was removed from the intersection area after 7 p.m. The police in Eastern Uusimaa told about the matter.

At least one tire had come off the vehicle due to a technical fault and could not move without towing assistance. There is no suspicion of a crime.

“The vehicle is in the middle of the intersection. It is likely to be fully loaded and will require heavy towing equipment to help it, ”said the commissioner on duty. Olavi Merihaara earlier in the evening.

The vehicle caused inconvenience to those arriving at the intersection from all directions. Police were present to direct the traffic.

.
#Transport #vehicle #combination #lost #tire #blocked #intersection #Mäntsälä #police #asked #motorists #careful

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

LIVE | Farmers and protesters take action against Zeewolde data center, police stop tractors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.