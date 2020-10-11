Transport A new bridge over the Vantaanjoki River, which curves sideways, opened up to pedestrians

The old truss bridge will be demolished in March next year, when the bus traffic of Maaherrantie will move to the detour.

Pedestrians and to the delight of cyclists, the new Tulvaniitynsilta opened on Thursday. The Tulvaniitynsilta is part of the Raide-Joker light rail contract between Pihlajisto and Oulunkylä.

The bridge crosses the Vantaanjoki River in a lateral direction, curving gently. The idea is that the river has room for flooding. The arch above the bridge is constructed so that no pillars are needed for the bridge in the river bed.

Responsible for the skill structures in the area Risto Laamanen says the designers wanted the Flood Meadow Bridge to look great. Its curved shape is suitable for viewing the river landscape.

“Itika’s pedestrian bridge in Seinäjoki has a similar shape,” Laamanen mentions.

Flooded meadow bridge construction work began a year ago. Last winter’s floods caused some problems as water rose over the bridge retaining walls.

The next step is to dismantle the old truss bridge in two steps. First, the lowest bridge level where cyclists and pedestrians pass is dismantled.

The old lattice bridges of the Governors will be completely demolished in March next year, when bus traffic will also switch to the detour.

According to Laamanen, the goal is that the new concrete bridge over the Vantaanjoki river, which is suitable for the high-speed railway, will be completed one year after the start of construction.

Vantaanjoki outdoor trails on the east and west shores were opened to users in connection with the opening of the Tulvaniitynsilla.

In the case of the Flood Meadow Trail, the widening of the bridge will begin on Maaherrantie, due to which the Flood Meadow Trail will be closed to all traffic on the section between Maaherrantie and Tulvaniitynkuja. The closure is expected to last until the end of November.

The walking and cycling route runs from the routes on both sides of Maaherrantie through the West Bank of the Vantaanjoki River.