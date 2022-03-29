Transport A group of ministers led by Saarikko still could not agree on ways to alleviate the plight of the transport sector

Direct subsidies to companies and the relaxation of the obligation to distribute renewable fuels have been on the agenda.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikon The (central) -based ministerial group on preparedness failed to agree on Tuesday on ways to alleviate the plight of the transport sector.

Direct subsidies to companies and the relaxation of the distribution obligation to promote the use of renewable fuels have been on the agenda. The distribution obligation applies in particular to diesel used in the transport sector.

The Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Employment and the Economy have been critical of the temporary relaxation of the obligation. Instead, the Ministry of Finance has supported a temporary change.

SKAL, an interest group in the transport and logistics industry, is urging the government to make decisions. According to the association, the high price of fuels affects the day-to-day operations and investment capacity of companies. The organization proposes to remove the distribution obligation for this year and to reduce the fuel tax on diesel.

