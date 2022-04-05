Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Transport A car and a police car crash in Sodankylä in Lapland, traffic is cut off

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in World Europe
The crash has also caused rear-end collisions. Driving conditions in the area are very poor.

On the four-way streetNorth of the Sodankylä agglomeration, a police car and a car crash have occurred.

The crash has also been caused by rear-end collisions.

Traffic on the four-lane road between Sodankylä and Ivalo is interrupted and congested. Police warn motorists of very bad driving conditions in the area.

Lapland police report on Twitter.

