The Atac which works miracles to save budget and service and Cotral which celebrates 16 million euros in profit: the “great robbery” against the Romans, private from the Region, has been staged on public transport in Rome and Lazio in recent years Lazio of the fair share of national funds for transport.

Everything was consumed in the rooms of the Lazio Region first with the management of Renata Polverini and, subsequently, sanctified in 10 years under the leadership of Pd-Zingaretti. But how much and why was the money allocated to Rome’s public transport “diverted”?

Count the scandal of the funds for Rome in hand

Like all matters related to the Public Administration and to political choices, those who are interested in understanding what happened in detail should arm themselves with holy patience and carefully read the official documents and the reconstruction.

Let’s start with the news of the last few days. The Lazio Regional Council decided no later than Tuesday that the quota it receives from the State to finance the transport and the subsequent distribution among the Municipalities, for Rome is equal to 240 million euros. Nothing new compared to the past and this is because the budget by Francesco Rocca and Fabrizio Ghera is inevitably the result of the budget of the Pd-Zingaretti management. Which is why 240 million last year and 240 million also for 2023. And this while the Lazio Region collects 573 million euros from the State which should be distributed, not on the basis of the convenience criterion, but on the basis of the population served and the kilometers of service . Now, Atac more or less buys a third of the population and therefore Rome Capital should ask the Lazio Region for 380 million euros and, instead, from Ignazio Marino onwards it is satisfied with what arrives from the Palazzo della Regione.

Money stolen from Healthcare for transport but denied to Rome Capital

If we add to this that the Lazio Region – as per the budget – subtracts from the hateful surtax the highest in Italy intended for Healthcare an item equal to 388 million euros (as indicated in the report of the Court of Auditors 2022) the total amount of money regional level reaches 913 million euros. And in Rome they always reach 240. As if to say: the crumbs and the more complex, onerous and difficult service go to Roman transport, the rest is kept by the Region. And the “robbery to the detriment of the Capital” seems to never end given that accounts are always in hand, at least in the last 10 years it has a monstrous annual value of 360 million euros a year. Just multiply by 10 and you get over 36 billion in funds stolen from Rome Capital, Atac and users of Roman transport.

The law for direct access to the local public transport fund exists but the mayors do not enforce it

However, there is a rule that makes both the choice of the Lazio Region and the Municipality of Rome even more serious. It is one of those laws that once made was put in a drawer and is contained in Legislative Decree 61 of 2012 and in article 12, paragraph 3 and which provides that Roma Capitale can request direct access to state funds from the national plan , without going through the Region. Norma of the Berlusconi government, ignored by Ignazio Marino mayor, by Virginia Raggi mayor and until now never used by Roberto Gualtieri. A Certified E-mail would be enough to open a dispute and ask for the application of a very clear rule of law to protect Rome.

But no. It is preferred to keep Atac in the fight for survival, to harass and mock the Romans by draining resources from their payrolls with the Irpef and the health surcharge and to give them almost at the table a transport service at the limits of dignity. Perhaps Gualtieri and Rocca should open a table on this, at least in view of the Jubilee.

