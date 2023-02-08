A record-breaking start to 2023 for the Niguarda Hospital in Milan, where 14 organ transplants (9 liver and 5 kidney) were performed in 10 days, two of which were made possible thanks to ‘heart stopped donors’ (DDC) , one of which in ECMO extracorporeal circulation, with very complex procedures – explained by the Great Metropolitan Hospital Asst – which cannot be performed in all centres. In the case of liver transplantation, the structure also points out, the commitment made by the great transplant machine is double. In these cases, in fact, two different teams must be activated, one that deals with the removal of the organ, which can also take place in other hospitals, and another that performs the transplant.

“The Niguarda Hospital has succeeded in this large and complex undertaking – says Luciano De Carlis, director of the Niguarda Transplant Center – Such an important result was achieved thanks to the integrated work of specialist teams, latest generation technologies and laboratories accredited according to international standards In particular, the technological innovation, brought about thanks to the perfusion machines, makes it possible to improve the health of the organ, regenerating its energy reserves, and prolonging the ischemia time in order to also optimize the timing of the transplant. a technology applied for the first time in Italy right at our hospital in 2015 and today widely used and widespread”.

Niguarda is one of the main Italian transplant centers both in terms of volumes of activity and the degree of specialization, recalls the local health and social agency in a note. It is one of the few centers in Lombardy to carry out transplants for almost all organs (heart, pancreas, kidney, liver), without forgetting tissue and cell transplants (such as the cornea).

“The numbers of these days – remarked from the Asst – tell of the great organizational effort, of the attention, professionalism and competence of the many operators involved in the realization of a transplant: a complex teamwork that requires a lot of commitment and dedication. A “joint enterprise that allows you to save many lives and that begins with a beautiful gesture of solidarity: the choice to donate. From this point of view, Italy is celebrating a beautiful result in these days. For the first time, in fact, organ donations exceeded 1,800 in one year (2022), with a significant increase also in transplants: 3,887, the second best result ever”.

“First of all, a transplant needs someone who has chosen to donate their organs – declares Marco Bosio, general manager of Niguarda – so my thanks and my thoughts go first of all to the donors and their families. Thank you then to all the surgeons, anesthesiologists, internists, laboratory technicians, nurses, transport operators, personnel involved in coordination and organ removal, over 100 people, for having contributed to the growth of one of the most extraordinary advances not only in therapy, but also of human solidarity”.