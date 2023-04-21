The emergency transplants from now on he will be able to take a new path: using an organ from a donor who suffered cardiac death, the surgeons of Stanford Medicine have transplanted a heart while it was beating. It is the first time such a procedure has been implemented.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Techniques (JTCVS Techniques).

Beating heart transplants: that’s what it’s all about

Initially performed by Joseph Woo, MD, professor and chair of cardiothoracic surgery, and his team in October, the beating-heart transplant technique has since been used in adult and pediatric patients an additional five times by Stanford Medicine surgeons.

Stopping the heart before implantation can damage the heart tissue, so keeping it working during transplants avoids further damage to the organ.

“This can be game-changing,” said Woo, the senior author of the study describing the procedure: “It’s an exciting time for our entire department. This is a great team of very creative people who are willing to push the limits of modern technology and healthcare.”

In a country where 3,500 people are currently especially awaiting heart transplants, it is essential to increase the pool of healthy donated organs.

Brain-dead donors have long made up the majority of heart transplants, because with those patients, who were kept alive before the harvest, it was easier to keep the organ stabilized and ensure its health. But with demand outstripping supply, the medical world has been driven to look for new approaches.

Recent advances in technology have enabled more successful heart transplants from donors who have died from what is known as cardiac or circulatory death, where the heart has already stopped once, either naturally or because they were taken off life support. Such procedures increase the number of hearts available for transplantation, but the outcomes for recipients are worse.

These hearts have traditionally been stopped twice: first upon death, then immediately before transplantation, after spending time hooked up to a machine that perfuses them with oxygenated blood.

“Stopping the heart a second time, just before the transplant, induces more injury,” Woo said. “I asked, ‘Why can’t we stitch it while it’s still beating?’” The Stanford team believed that avoiding a second muscle break would improve the quality of the donated heart, but figuring out how presented a challenge.

“It took a little bit of daring, because it’s a technical and challenging thing to do,” said Aravind Krishnan, MD, a cardiothoracic surgery resident and lead author of the paper describing the team’s findings.

John MacArthur, MD, assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery, and Brandon Guenthart, MD, clinical assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery, have also used the beating heart transplant technique on adults. Michael Ma, MD, assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery, recently undertook the first pediatric case.

“Proving it’s translatable means it can change the entire community,” said Woo, the Norman E. Shumway Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery. Guenthart added: “There is enthusiasm for the clinical aspect. We’re doing a lot of work in the lab to study it further and take it beyond what we’re doing now.”

In brain-dead donor transplants, the heart is stopped, removed from the deceased donor, and transported on ice to the transplant center. While it may take an extended period of time for the heart within the recipient to awaken, it has only been stopped once.

Organs recovered from a donor after cardiac death, on the other hand, experience some degree of oxygen deprivation after the heart has stopped beating, before harvesting can begin. And studies have shown that a prolonged period without blood circulation to the heart impairs its performance after transplantation and decreases survival outcomes.

This is why those organs require the aid of a perfusion machine rather than being placed on ice. That organ storage device, a relatively new invention known as a “heart in a box,” makes it pump again and perfuses it with warm, oxygenated blood as it’s transferred.

Stanford patients showed better results at the end of the implant, leaving the hospital earlier than usual because the heart and its new host bonded more quickly.

“We thought stopping the heart a second time was enough to weaken it,” MacArthur said. “Maintaining the heart beat really seems to make a difference in heart strength with less time spent on the heart-lung machine.”

But, who used the procedure on the first pediatric patient earlier this month, said the gains on the front end — the organ’s continued function leading to a shorter hospital stay time by the recipient — they are immediate. And improved long-term outcomes for the organ and its new host are inevitable.

“We won’t be able to prove it for a long time, but there are countless benefits to this technique,” he said. “I was beyond excited to use this pioneered procedure by Joe and his team. It’s been a really rewarding experience.” See also Does Vitamin D Improve Cardiovascular Health?

The first of the beating heart transplants, performed by Woo and surgical team members Chawannuch Ruaengsri, MD, clinical assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery, along with Krishnan and Patpilai Kasinpila, MD, cardiothoracic surgery resident, took four hours. That day in October, the Stanford Health Care team was ready to receive a heart procured from a cardiac death donor and delivered through the heart in a box.

The team quickly transferred the heart to a cardiopulmonary bypass machine that was already supporting the patient. The machine, which pumps blood and oxygen throughout the body, ensured the uninterrupted flow of warm blood. Woo then began the challenging process of stitching a beating heart into the recipient.

Krishnan said the team took comfort in knowing the machine was there as a backup if it proved too difficult. But that didn’t happen, and the Stanford Health Care team watched as the heart kept its rhythm.

All six patients are fine. And the department is excited to keep pushing the limits of what’s possible: “To do this, we had to challenge dogma,” said Woo, whose predecessor Norman E. Shumway performed the first adult heart transplant in the US. United States in 1968 at Stanford Hospital: “This is how innovations happen.” Guenthart added: “We’re looking for ways to never have to stop the heart – that’s the next step.” According to the Ministry of Health: “In 2022, transplants and donations of organs, tissues and hematopoietic stem cells increased in Italy. The National Health Service’s Transplant Network confirmed the growth trend already shown in 2021, effectively completing the total recovery of activity levels prior to the Covid emergency, and in many cases scoring the best absolute performance ever achieved by the national transplant system. This is what emerges from the preliminary report prepared by the National Transplant Center presented this morning by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci together with the director of the CNT Massimo Cardillo and the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità Silvio Brusaferro.

For the first time the organ donations solids have exceeded 1,800 in one year: they have been overall 1,830 (+3.7%), 1,461 from deceased donors and 369 from living donors. This result is the result in particular of a new increase in potential donations reported in resuscitation (2,662, +4.1%), which take a new step towards pre-Covid levels (the pandemic, on the other hand, had had its strongest impact precisely on intensive care). See also DuckDuckGo leverages AI and features DuckAssist

For this reason the badger national of donation per million population (pmp) is the highest ever (24.7) and once again places Italy at the European summits behind Spain and together with France. The region with the highest donation rate is confirmed as the Tuscany (49.3 donors pmp) but the exponential increase in the rate in Emilia Romagna (46, +8.8 on 2021) and the good result of Veneto (36.3, +6.2) should be noted. Overall, the Centre-South is still lagging behind, with some slight signs of growth in Lazio, Campania and Calabria.

However, the percentage of oppositions in intensive care (29.6%, +1% on 2021)however, a fact that tends to be physiological when reports of resuscitation increase, and here too the strong gap from the regions southerners towards the northern ones. On the other hand, the donation with a stopped heart increased significantly: +60%, which translated into a +35.6% in transplants made thanks to the organs taken from this type of donor. The increase in donations has naturally also led to theincrease in transplants: the total number was 3,887, almost 100 more than in 2021 (+2.5%) and second best result ever, with regional rates growing almost everywhere: la Lombardy the region in which the most interventions are carried out is confirmed, followed by Veneto (which is the first in relation to the population), Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Lazio.

Looking at the details of the individual organs:

I am stable the transplants of kidney (2,038, 4 fewer than in 2021 due to a slight decrease in living donations) and those of Heart (254 equal to +0.8%)

you register a increase Very significant of those of liver (1,474 equal to +5.6%), never so many, and of those of lung (138, +17.9%), the most penalized specialty in the years of the pandemic

in decline the transplants of pancreaswhich drop from 54 to 38