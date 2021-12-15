VIDEOFarhad Didari, only 19 years old, underwent a grueling operation last Monday in high spirits. He would donate part of his liver to his critically ill mother. When he awoke from anesthesia a few hours later, the surgeon was timid to tell him that it had been in vain because of a rare abnormality. The family doesn’t know anymore. “Please, who can help us.”
Cock Rijneveen
Latest update:
15-12-21, 20:15
A handsome young man is lying on a bed in a room on the eleventh floor of the Transplantation Institute of the Erasmus MC. His jet-black hair reveals that his parents are originally from the Middle East, Iran in this case. Farhad looks top fit and was until a few days ago.
A few rooms away is his mother Manzar Mostafavi; physically exhausted, mentally exhausted. Father Saeed walks up and down between the two rooms trying to keep up the courage that everyone has in fact lost their minds.
Watch the video in which Farhad talks about the major surgery he underwent to help his mother.
