The reality show of Televisa‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, has become one of the programs with the highest rating in the Aztec territory, especially due to the controversies that have been unleashed among the participants.

In fact, the participant who has given the most talk, in addition to being the favorite of thousands, is Wendy Guevarathe influencer who became known for the viral video in social networks of ‘The losses‘.

And it is that the beautiful influencer has managed to win the hearts of Mexicans for her great personality, humility and charisma, but not everything about the famous has been good, since it has sparked controversy by being ‘victim‘ of the discrimination from the participants ofLCDLF‘ for being a trans woman.

Throughout the two weeks of broadcasting the program, Wendy Guevara has been the target of jokes and mocking comments, which has caused the followers of the content creator to point out that it is about transphobia.

The first figure that made netizens angry was nigris poncho, since he made comments that were taken as discriminatory: “He has a bigger face than me; she’s going to give me a snuggle; she couldn’t be with someone who has riata,” she said on the first night.

The reaction of the public did not take long to be noticed, as they asked that the influencer from Monterrey be removed of the competition.

“Get out Poncho, I don’t know if you have to vote for him to come out but you have to get him out, make him the first to be eliminated”, “the most grotesque comment: ‘he’s going to give me a helping hand’, you’re so rude”, “out Poncho for that Wendy attitude.”

But that was not all, but Sergio Mayer he also angered thousands after giving him a spanking Guevara without his consent, being accused of having committed ‘harassment‘.

However, that was not the most serious, since on one occasion, the leading man of soap operas and Nicola Porcella They spied on the influencer while she was taking a bath, since they opened the door and left her exposed.

Although Wendy has taken things with grace, her fans indicate that such behaviors only normalize that trans people receive terrible treatment.

“They went too far with Wendy, there is a limit”, “Not only because they are famous gives them the right to do whatever with her”, “A lot of laughter, but that is harassment for Wendy”, “The transphobia that I see is enormous, very little education ”, read in comments.

