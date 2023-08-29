The last episode of the segment ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ left a feeling of indignation to the followers of Etza Wong, La Uchulú. The comic actress was the victim of transphobic comments by Carlos Cacho and Andrés Hurtado inside the ‘Urraca’ mansion. However, the influencer demanded that her gender identity be respected. The event caused her colleagues to defend her and even forced Hurtado to apologize to La Uchulú. We tell you in this note all the details.

What happened between La Uchulú, Andrés Hurtado and Carlos Cacho?

The celebrities were at a karaoke night where they also took advantage of sending hints. Then, Andrés Hurtado was seen with the desire to harass the comic actress about her identity; However, La Uchulú responded to him in front of everyone. Given this, Carlos Cacho also made transphobic comments, which caused Etza to leave the room and go to her room.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Serpa rebuked ‘Chibolín’ for the comments towards Etza. In addition, Alfredo Benavides used the microphone to call Hurtado and Cacho’s attention.

What happened to La Uchulu?

When La Uchulú went to her room, the Argentine model Renzo Spraggon approached the actress and they talked about the situation. However, Andrés Hurtado burst in and asked to speak with Etza. Finally, Andrés recognized her mistake and the lack of respect towards her, and he apologized. Given this, La Uchulú accepted them and the driver asked them to go down again to enjoy the party.