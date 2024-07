Transpetro, Petrobras’ transportation and logistics subsidiary, announced on Monday an international tender for the contracting of four “Handy” class vessels, with a capacity of 15,000 to 18,000 gross tonnes, with the first vessel launch scheduled for the first half of 2026.

Subsequent ships are expected to be launched every six months until mid-2028, according to the company’s president, Sergio Bac.



