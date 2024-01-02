Offering logistics services on land and sea to private clients is one of the goals of the company's new management

A Transpetro (Petrobras Transporte) ended 2023 with more than R$500 million in new business contracts, mostly signed with companies outside the Petrobras System.

With more than 180 customers and operating 48 terminals (27 waterways and 21 land), around 8,500 kilometers of pipelines and 36 ships, Transpetro is the largest subsidiary of Petrobras and also the largest multimodal oil logistics company and derivatives from Latin America.

According to the company, Transpetro has the capillarity to provide services in a comprehensive manner, which has driven the search for new contracts from the private sector.

“More and more market players see value in Transpetro’s experience and competence and, with this, we have managed to achieve one of our goals, which is to generate new business for the company”said the president of Transpetro, Sergio Bacci.

For him, the partnerships signed will be expanded “because the capillarity and synergy of our operations generate a great competitive advantage in the logistics of oil, derivatives and biofuels”.

Strategies

An example of Transpetro's strategic positioning in the search for business partners outside the Petrobras System are the new contracts for operations ship to ship (transshipment of oil and oil products between ships) in Baía de Todos os Santos, in Bahia, with several clients, including Acelen, Ream and Seacrest.

According to Sergio Bacci, this logistics option allows for gains in scale when moving products with larger ships and can reduce transport costs involved in the maritime sector by up to 30%.

In the North Region, new operations were developed ship to barge (transshipment of oil and oil products between ships and barges) in various locations in Amazonas.

For the company, this mode is being fundamental in maintaining fuel supply in the region during the period of the worst river ebb in recent times. Customers served in the North by Transpetro include RaízenNovum and Ream.

The year 2023 marked the unprecedented use by Transpetro of a ship from its own fleet to serve a private client, with a water transport contract for LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) from Coari to Manaus.

Diverse environment

Also last year, Transpetro promoted administrative reorganization and created an Executive Management for New Businesses, linked directly to the presidency. The number of women in management positions also increased by 48%.

Now, 96 management are headed by female representatives. The number of professionals who declare themselves black, brown, yellow and indigenous in leadership positions has also grown. The increase recorded was 17%.

For the new management of Transpetro, a safe and diverse work environment “It is essential to generate more business growth”.

With information from Brazil Agency