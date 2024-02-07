The most fashionable clothes for spring and summer 2024 have been named. Relevant material leads Vogue.

It is noted that in the warm seasons, microshorts, which were presented at the shows of such brands as Gucci, Chanel and Alexander McQueen, will be in trend. White dresses made of various fabrics and transparent skirts will also become popular. The latter also demonstrated the brands Carolina Herrera, Coperni, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton in their collections.

In addition, the list includes wardrobe items with rose-inspired elements, such as prints, embellishments and appliques, or with a shape reminiscent of the flower.

Earlier in February, the most fashionable clothing colors for spring and summer 2024 were also named. A soft blue shade, as well as gray and nude tones, will become relevant in warm seasons.