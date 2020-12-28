Europe’s governments want to vaccinate their citizens, but there is still great uncertainty in the individual countries. What are the side effects? What exactly happens in the body? An EU-wide “Covid-19 database” is intended to help answer many questions.

No sign of Christmas rest: Vaccinations against the corona virus have started across Europe. Each member state decides for itself which groups of people should be immunized first.

W.What side effects can vaccination against Covid-19 have? What exactly does the vaccine do to our bodies? These are crucial questions after the start of the Europe-wide vaccination marathon. They need to be answered as quickly as possible – based on data and insights gathered from around the world.

This is where the “Covid-19 database” of the European Commission and its partners, such as the European Institute for Bioinformatics, comes into play. Today it is part of the daily compulsory reading of world-renowned virologists such as Christian Drosten and Melanie Brinkmann from Germany or Marc Van Ranst from Belgium. Hundreds of millions of data related to Covid-19 are collected in it. The data pool was only founded in April. So far it is only known to insiders.

Why did the EU Commission take the initiative in April? President Ursula von der Leyen commented on the launch of the new research database in the spring: “In order to defeat this virus, we need a vaccine, better treatment methods and broad-based tests. Scientists around the world have already gained a wealth of knowledge about the new coronavirus. But no researcher, laboratory or country will find the solution quickly alone ”. And further: “That’s why we want to help scientists access their colleagues’ data and share their own with others – across disciplines, health systems and borders.”

After just a few days, researchers around the world began uploading data sets and research articles. The aim is to centrally store, exchange and analyze new knowledge about the coronavirus. It is about knowledge in the field of genetics up to microscopy and clinical data.

The scientists exchange data sets on DNA sequences and protein structures, as well as data from pre-clinical and clinical research. When the Berlin virologist Drosten keeps talking about the need for “transparent data” and open science, you can find them in the EU database.

However, the database is of little use to the public. The very detailed studies, such as new findings about protein 3a or procathepsin L, are only relevant for researchers. The basis for more transparency is in place – the only thing missing is a translation of the important results into a generally understandable language. This could increase acceptance for the corona vaccine.