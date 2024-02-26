On the occasion of the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona Lenovo presented two futuristic and very interesting concepts, starting with the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop. This pioneering device, featuring an impressive 17.3-inch transparent Micro-LED display, promises to revolutionize the way users interact and create content with their PC. The laptop stands out not only with its large borderless screen, but also with a transparent keyboard and a footpad design that appears to float, giving the device a futuristic look and elevating the user experience to new levels. The most innovative feature, however, is its ability to intelligently integrate the virtual world with the real one. Thanks to advanced AI-generated content technology, the transparent display offers unprecedented possibilities for collaboration and efficiency, allowing users to interact with physical objects and overlay digital information, thus creating unique content.

This transparency not only allows the laptop to blend harmoniously into its surroundings, but also opens the way to new levels of creativity. Users can switch between keyboard and display using a dedicated pen, making the most of the power of artificial intelligence to interact with data and applications in completely new ways. This concept not only offers a futuristic vision of the use of AI PCs, but also aims to merge the digital and physical environments in ways that could significantly improve the user experience. In addition to the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop, Lenovo and Motorola presented an adaptive display concept for smartphones, capable of bending and shaping itself into different shapes depending on user needs. This innovation builds on Lenovo's previous research into foldable devices and rollable PC concepts.