At first glance, you might miss the glass frog of the Costa Rican rain forest. Except for a lemon-green spot on its back, its skin, muscles, and other tissues are transparent. Its tiny organs seem to float within its crystalline skin.

Although translucency could be useful for avoiding predators, it is rare in land animals, whose bodies are filled with substances that cannot be penetrated by light. Glass frogs seem to have evolved transparent versions of some of these anatomical features, but they also have tricks of hiding lingering colors in their most vulnerable moments.

In a new study in the journal Science, researchers report that when a glass frog sleeps, nearly all of its red blood cells retreat to its liver, allowing it to be nearly invisible while resting. The finding could lead to clues about how to avoid deadly clots.

Like people, glass frogs rely on hemoglobin, a colored protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen around the body. Jesse Delia and Carlos Taboada, biologists and authors of the new study, had been observing the frogs when they noticed that the color sometimes disappeared.

“When they’re awake, the circulatory system is red,” said Delia, who works at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. “When they’re asleep, it’s not.”

To solve the mystery, the researchers wanted to take images of the frogs under anesthesia — when blood cells were clearly visible as they circulated through their bodies — and asleep, when the cells were nowhere to be seen. To do that, they needed a way to look inside their organs.

Taboada, who works at Duke University in North Carolina, said they suspected the blood would leak to various organs when it wasn’t circulating. They ended up relying on sound, by causing the molecules inside the sacks to release ultrasonic waves, which could be used to identify the contents. As soon as they compared the images of sleeping and anesthetized frogs, a big difference became apparent.

“All the signal came from the liver,” Taboada said. About 89 percent of the red blood cells had found their way into that organ. That made sense: The liver, which filters the blood, is a logical destination for red blood cells, he noted.

What the researchers still don’t understand is how the frogs didn’t die from clots. In most vertebrates, when blood cells collide with each other, it leads to coagulation. Glass frogs, research suggests, can control when their blood clots.

This implies that glass frogs may have something to teach us about how to prevent or treat fatal clots in humans.

By: VERONIQUE GREENWOOD