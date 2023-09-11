J-POP Manga announces the arrival in bookstores, comic shops and online stores in Italy of the new signed miniseries Jun Ogino, Transparent. The box will be available starting from September 20th and contains the complete series in four volumes.

Below you will find more details provided by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Transparent by Jun Ogino

Jun Ogino’s original miniseries on the delicate topic of domestic violence arrives in Italy in an elegant collector’s box

Milan, 11 September 2023 — In a severely dysfunctional family context, a young girl acquires a special ability… Becoming “transparent”, invisible. How to use this unique ability to protect yourself and your loved ones from your abusive father? The first work by Jun Ogino to be translated into Italy, the miniseries Transparent arrives on the shelves for J-POP Manga, a courageous story on the delicate topic of domestic violence between raw realism and supernatural powers.

Aya Kinomiya’s family seems like many others, but it’s only appearance. Aya’s father constantly berates her mother and beats her to punish her for any alleged “transgressions” she has committed. The brother pretends not to notice this horrible violence and demonstrates indifference. The atmosphere in the house is one of pure terror and both the mother and Aya constantly live in fear. One day, after witnessing yet another violent argument, Aya experiences such a level of stress that she manifests a strange ability: becoming invisible. How to use the new power? Aya will have to make a decision that could save her family… but curse herself forever.

Touching and cathartic, Trasparente delves into the complex psychology of the young protagonist between pain, guilt and the desire for redemption. Jun Ogino’s work will be available in an elegant collector’s box containing the four volumes of the series from September 20th in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores.

Transparent

by Jun Ogino

Collector’s box – 4 volumes

Format – 12×16.9 – Paperback. With Overload. Pages – 200 each, B/W

Price – €26.00