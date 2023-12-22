Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 20:28

The president of Transparency International François Valérian stated this Friday, 22, that the decision by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court, to suspend a fine of R$10.3 billion from the J&F leniency agreement was based on 'false allegations' '. The anti-corruption organization attributes 'unfounded accusations and judicial harassment' to the group in an attempt to bury one of the largest leniency agreements ever negotiated with the Federal Public Ministry.

Transparency International alleges that J&F has used the 'spread of misinformation' about the organization 'to evade criminal and administrative sanctions for major corruption schemes to which it has confessed in both Brazil and the US'.

“Despite committing publicly and before judicial authorities in Brazil and the USA to discontinue its criminal activities and adopt high ethical standards, J&F continues to present false information to the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil. It is disconcerting that the Supreme Court's decision, which suspended a fine of US$2.01 billion to J&F, based on such information, was issued by a single judge in a confidential process,” the entity said in a statement.

Transparency International was cited at different times in J&F's request to suspend the leniency agreement fine. The group narrated 'nebulous relationships' between exponents of Operation Lava Jato and the organization with the alleged 'distortion of legal instruments to combat corruption to create a true scheme of pressure and harassment' against the company.

In reaction to the fact that Toffoli accepted J&F's request and suspended the leniency fine agreed with the MPF, the president of Transparency International attributed 'dishonest behavior' by the group and its main company, JBS.

According to Valerian, J&F's conduct in Brazil 'reveals how impunity can encourage bad behavior by a company, especially one with a history of major corruption and serious environmental crimes in the Amazon'.

“(Toffoli's decision) Raises concerns that the dishonest behavior of J&F and its main company, JBS, will persist, impacting people's rights and the environment in Brazil and around the world. Brazilian and international authorities, investors and civil society must take decisive measures to avoid this”, he considered.

WITH THE WORD, J&F

The obscure role of Transparency International in Operation Lava Jato and its derivatives is the target of several investigation procedures, at the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Court of Auditors.

Several documents added to the case file by J&F show the NGO's unjustifiable participation in the process of embarrassment and pressure exerted by prosecutors to force the signing of the leniency agreement. A cooperation agreement between the Federal Public Ministry and “Amarribo”, the first official representative of Transparency International in Brazil, is cited and fully annexed in the memorandum of understanding imposed on J&F by the MPF in 2017, for example.

Amarribo's founder is Josmar Verillo, who directly benefited from the signing of the leniency agreement by J&F as an executive at Paper Excellence. His company acquired one of the main assets that the J & F group was forced to sell after signing leniency, Eldorado Brasil Celulose.

Now, the messages collected in Operation Spoofing may highlight potential illegalities committed in this obscure relationship between members of the MPF and Transparency International. The attack on J&F demonstrates, precisely, how much Transparency International fears what the prosecutors' dialogues can prove.

WITH THE WORD, TOFFOLI

Until the publication of this text, the reporter contacted the STF minister's office, but to no avail. The space is open for demonstrations.