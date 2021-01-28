The Department of Good Government and Urban Agenda of the Murcia City Council has published this Thursday on the Transparency Portal of the Consistory the vaccination data against the coronavirus of the councilors and the trusted personnel of all groups, except those of Citizens and PSOE.

However, from the orange formation they maintain that their councilors signed the corresponding responsible statements on Wednesday, in which they assure that they have not received any dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Therefore, they blame the delay in publishing these documents to a possible delay in sending them in a week due to the tasks of preparing the municipal plenary session.

The Department decided not only to collect the list, but to make it public as long as, voluntarily, those affected gave their authorization through a responsible statement.

In this way, each councilor and position of trust had to sign, on a voluntary basis, a responsible declaration informing whether they had received the first dose of the vaccine or not, and, where appropriate, the priority group to which they belong according to the Vaccination Strategy in Spain.

Once these data have been published in the Transparency Portal of the Murcia City Council, Europa Press has verified that both PP, VOX and Podemos-Equo have made these data public and no councilor or trusted person, except the already known councilor of the PP Felipe Coello , who did it in his capacity as a doctor and volunteer in the administration of vaccines, has received any doses.