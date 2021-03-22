A.All in all, Ralph Brinkhaus can be satisfied. So far, the Union faction in the Bundestag led by him has followed the boss on his walk with the iron broom through that part of the political world in which an inadmissible intermingling with economic interests threatens.

Even before CSU boss Markus Söder stormed onto the stage at the weekend with a 10-point plan for greater transparency, the parliamentary group’s executive board had decided on his “10-point transparency offensive” on March 12th. There it says that the regulations in the law on representatives should be “tightened significantly”, “paid lobbying” of members of the Bundestag should be banned, the bribery of parliamentarians should be upgraded to a crime. In the group leadership it was therefore heard on Monday that they welcome what Söder had said, that it was “saddling up” on what the group had already decided. In the middle of the week, the talks with the social democratic coalition partner will be continued, in which it will be clarified which new legal regulations will be decided.

But the more cases of CDU and CSU parliamentarians appear who have not managed to separate political and economic interests properly, the more often the prosecutor intervenes and the more clearly the leadership of the CDU and CSU consequently organize a rhetorical competition to find out who can get through the hardest the louder the concerns are expressed about not throwing the child out with the bath water. Also in the parliamentary group leadership.

The deputy chairman and head of the SME Union, Carsten Linnemann, told the FAZ: “We have two goals that are both equally important.” It must be ruled out that politicians abuse their mandate in order to enrich themselves personally. “But we must also continue to enable not only professional politicians and civil servants to come to parliament.” Farmers, freelancers, entrepreneurs or trade unionists should not be deterred from running for the Bundestag because their expertise is important, said Linnemann.

The budgetary spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, the CDU member Eckhardt Rehberg, told the FAZ about the intentions pursued by the CSU leadership: “You have to be clear about the consequences”. If MPs in leading parliamentary functions are no longer able to take on any sideline activities in the future, this will “block certain professional groups from entering politics”. Rehberg named farmers, for example, who could not easily transfer their business to wives or children.

In the CDU, MPs are also wondering what should happen to supervisory board seats or participation in the supervisory bodies of foundations or other federal institutions. In many of them, the participation of MPs is customary in return for an allowance for expenses.

Friedrich Merz, who wants to return to the Bundestag in autumn after a long break, also joined the debate on Monday. “If some members of the Bundestag have proven to be unworthy of trust in their person, not all members should be placed under general suspicion,” he told the FAZ Merz, recalling the so-called center regulation of the law on representatives. This stipulates that the exercise of the mandate must be the focus of the activities of a member of the Bundestag. If the regulation were applied consistently, said Merz, it would “then also have to apply to the members of the federal government for whom the work as members of the German Bundestag is certainly not the focus of their activities”.

Söder’s advance found support in his party. The CSU MP Volker Ullrich called the new transparency rules “correct, appropriate and consistent”. The lawyer from Augsburg considers the argument that the strict requirements would deter some professional groups, such as medium-sized companies, from striving for a mandate in the Bundestag. “The work in the Bundestag is geared towards a full-time job,” said Ullrich of the FAZ. Although parliamentarians are still allowed to pursue a limited part-time job. But it is “not unreasonable” to disclose this completely from the first euro.



Most MPs – Ullrich estimates 75 percent – would have earned less before moving into the Bundestag than as MPs. The election to the Bundestag is therefore associated with a financial rise.

In principle, the CSU parliamentarian Hansjörg Durz also considers his party’s new transparency rules to be “absolutely correct”. However, it must be ensured that there will continue to be entrepreneurs, medium-sized companies and craftsmen in the Bundestag. “We have to be careful that we don’t become a civil servants’ parliament,” warns Durz, who is a business economist and used to run a trading company himself. He considers some of the rules that are already in place to be difficult. For example, farmers would always have to cite high gross yields and would then be at the top of the income data, even if they might even make a loss in the end. A disclosure of all income from secondary employment is necessary solely to counter the general suspicion that all MPs would do their own thing in case of doubt, says Durz.