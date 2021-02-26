The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. JOHANNA GERON / Reuters

Citizens were stunned when they saw that pharmaceutical companies’ contracts with the EU on COVID-19 vaccines were full of blackouts. Citizens and companies feel increasingly powerless in the face of the enormous dominance of technology and financial corporations. The lack of transparency in the face of the growing economic powers is a serious challenge for democracies and the proper functioning of a social market economy.

During the last decade jurists and citizens have fought an intense battle for their rights (evictions and abusive clauses) against the financial power. The lack of transparency also affects other sectors such as energy, telephony and platforms linked to the internet.

The protection of citizens in the face of this reality has been the nucleus of an in-depth debate organized by the Barcelona Bar Association focused on the value of transparency. It has been a surprising manifestation of civil society, with more than 2,500 lawyers, academics, consumer associations from all over Spain and more than 11 countries, who have contrasted their positions with the public and economic powers. The meeting was inspired by a scientific committee, chaired by Professor Javier Orduña, former magistrate of the Supreme Court, the main promoter of the principle of transparency.

In a country burdened by several crises (health, economic and political) this emergence of civil society reveals the existence of other decisive initiatives for social progress. For Orduña “the social model of the EU cannot be conceived without the principle of transparency”. In his opinion, ideals and rights are not given away, they “fight”.

The 80 papers seek the regulation of transparency as a legal norm and the adaptation of Spanish jurisprudence to the European one, from which it has distanced itself.

For Juan Antonio Xiol Ríos, magistrate of the Constitutional Court, “an explicit proclamation of transparency in a reform of the Constitution would be prudent.” According to Minister José Luis Escrivá, “transparency is the glue that makes an effective and democratic government function vigorously.” Miquel Roca, father of the Constitution, assured that “there is no equality without transparency.”

Judge Francisco González de Audicana, a student of the impact of the internet on rights, warned that “the asymmetry in contracts between platforms and citizens is even greater.”

The presidents of the consumer associations Patricia Suárez (Asufin) and Manuel Pardos (Adicae) demanded a regulation of collective actions so that the rights are effective. The lawyer Eugenio Ribón described “as absurd that non-transparent clauses are not classified as abusive”.

Civil society warns. The European social model should not be just rhetoric.