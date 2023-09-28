She arrived on Tuesday, resplendent in a fluorescent yellow Gucci suit, and in a few minutes she won over the audience that was waiting for her with smiles, selfies and autographs that he signed tirelessly. Jessica Chastain (Sacramento, California, 46 years old) is the big star of the 71st edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival and she is living up to the position. Her last appearance, on Wednesday night at the Kursaal, she got back into the role and, again in Gucci, she walked the red carpet minutes before the screening of her latest work, Memory, by the Mexican Michael Franco.

She wore a dress created exclusively for her by the Italian house with which she has a close relationship. A strapless design, inspired by a night of stars, covered in sequins, with transparencies and with an opening on one side. A look worthy of Hollywood, the work of her main stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, with whom she has been collaborating for years. She completed the look with silver Aquazzura platform sandals, dramatically lined eyes, and wavy mermaid hair.

The Californian is not new to San Sebastián. She attended for the first time in 2014, to present her film LThe disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, and returned in 2021 to take the Silver Shell for best performance for Tammy Faye’s eyes, a feature film that won him the Oscar just a few months later. On this occasion, he comes in the middle of the historic strike that is shaking Hollywood and that seems to be approaching its end with a principle of agreement on the part of the scriptwriters, which could also speed up actors’ union negotiations. During the months of conflict Chastain has been one of the leading actresses most committed to making the cause visible, something that she has also practiced in Donostia. She arrived in the Basque city with official permission from the union to cover the event, conditional on making public the demands of the sector and presenting an independent project, which is not produced by a large studio, as is the case.

“It’s my third time at the festival,” Chastain said as she took the Kursaal stage, “the audience here is very special, I feel very inspired to be here. And being here with Michel, with whom I hope to maintain a lifelong collaboration, is a gift for me and for my career. “I am very proud to share this film with you today and I hope you enjoy it.” It is the first time that Chastain and Franco work together, but the tandem has worked because they are already preparing a second alliance: «I love Michael Franco, a director from Mexico. “I made a film with him last year and I’m going to make another one with him that he just wrote,” the actress said in Variety a few months ago. On this occasion they present Memory, the story of a social worker (Chastain) who suffers from several traumas.

A debut for which the performer exuded glamor on the red carpet. A tapestry that will be recycled for the third time. All the meters of carpet outside the Kursaal Palace, as well as those that run along the stretch between the María Cristina Hotel and the Victoria Eugenia theater, will be converted into more than a thousand bags that will be donated to the Food Bank, as announced by the festival organization .