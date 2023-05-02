Foreign Minister of Pridnestrovie Ignatiev: Russian peacekeepers will remain in the republic in any case

Russian peacekeepers will remain in Transnistria if Moldova withdraws from the agreement on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the unrecognized republic. About this in an interview with Izvestia declared head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Transnistria Vitaly Ignatiev, commenting on the calls of Moldovan politicians to replace blue helmets with civilian observers.

According to Ignatiev, there can be only one reaction option for the Pridnestrovian side – this is to continue to ensure peace and security on the banks of the Dniester within the framework of existing structures. Even Moldova’s withdrawal from the agreement will not become a reason to curtail the peacekeeping operation.

“It must be preserved in any case, because a significant number of civilians live here – half a million of the population of Transnistria, including citizens of the Russian Federation, of which there are almost 250,000. All these people require protection,” the Foreign Minister said.

Earlier it was reported that the inhabitants of Moldova will be punished for wearing the St. George ribbon, since it is a “symbol of the aggressor state.”