Transnistria | Transnistria claims that Ukraine ordered the assassination attempt of the regional leader, Ukraine denies

According to the authorities of Transnistria, Ukraine had planned a terrorist attack in the capital of the region. Ukraine and Moldova deny the claims.

This is reported by, among others, the Russian state information agency Ria Novosti, Novaya Gazeta Europe and STT.

Transnistria appeals to the countries of the UN Security Council, that the council would deal with the “terrorist attack” and secure Transnistria’s security, reports AFP.

The separatist administration says it has arrested the suspects, and they have confessed to their actions. They are accused of planning a terrorist attack and planning the assassination of two or more people.

According to the authorities of Transnistria, the Ukrainian security service was behind the planned attack. Information about the planned attack could not be confirmed from other sources.

Transnistria representing the prosecution authorities Anatoly Guretsky According to STT, the target of the attack would have been the capital of the region, Tiraspol.

“They planned that there would be as many victims as possible, because the terrorist attack was to be carried out in the center of the capital,” Guretski said.

According to Guretski, the purpose was also to kill members of the leadership of Transnistria.

The attackers’ plan was allegedly to blow up a car parked on the corner of the street at the same moment that the high-ranking officials under attack would have driven by. According to the public TV channel of Transnistria, which reported on the matter, eight kilograms of explosives, screws, nuts and wires were found in the car, reports Novaja Gazeta Europe.

The TV channel has also published a short videowhich allegedly interrogates the suspect for planning the attack.

Moldova immediately denied information about Ukraine’s alleged plans. Transnistria is part of Moldova a strip bordering the southwestern part of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s security service SBU also denied the claims on Thursday. According to it, it has nothing to do with the alleged attack, but rather a provocation orchestrated by the Kremlin, says STT.

“All statements by the pseudo-republic of Transnistria regarding the involvement of the SBU in the preparation of a terrorist attack should be considered a complete provocation organized by the Kremlin,” the SBU statement said.

Russian Ministry of Defence accused at the end of February Ukraine about the takeover plans of the pro-Russian Transnistria. In that case, Ria said that Ukraine intends to stage Russia’s attack on Transnistria in order to give it a reason to invade the disputed territory.

Senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Ryhor Nizhnikau had to in an interview with HS in February Russia’s claims as propaganda and nonsense typical of the country.

President of Moldova Maia Sandu in turn, in February accused Russia of planning to overthrow the Moldovan government with the help of “saboteurs” posing as anti-government protesters.

In the spring of last year, the authorities of Transnistria reported several armed attacks, the perpetrators of which remained unclear. Transnistria blamed Ukraine for the attacks, while Ukraine considered the attacks staged by Russia at the time as well.

The administration of Transnistria is strongly pro-Russian. There have been Russian troops in the area since the fall of the Soviet Union. The region has declared itself independent and has expressed its dream of joining Russia, but no country belonging to the UN has recognized its independence.