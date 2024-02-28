Unrecognized Transnistria intends to seek help from Russia due to the blockade

The unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) has prepared an appeal to Russia due to the economic blockade by Moldova. The corresponding resolution asking for help was adopted by the congress of deputies of all levels of the PMR.

The document notes that the current critical situation requires urgent international intervention to prevent an escalation of tension. It is indicated that the PMR is faced with unprecedented challenges and threats. This is due to the fact that Moldova has strengthened measures aimed at undermining economic potential, destroying the foundations of independence and imposing alien values.

It was decided to address the Federation Council and the State Duma of Russia with a request to implement measures to protect Transnistria in the face of increasing pressure from Moldova, taking into account the fact that more than 220 thousand Russian citizens permanently reside in Transnistria

The text talks about the unique positive experience of Russian peacekeeping on the Dniester, as well as Moscow’s status as a guarantor and mediator in the negotiation process.

Among other things, Pridnestrovian deputies addressed the UN Secretary General, asking “to take into account the inalienable rights of the Pridnestrovian people.” Appeals were also sent to participants in the international negotiation process in the “5+2” format and the OSCE. In addition, the deputies want to draw attention to what is happening in the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States, the Parliament of the European Union and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Transnistria accuses the Moldovan authorities of ignoring negotiations

As the head of the Transnistrian Foreign Ministry Vitaly Ignatiev pointed out during the Congress of Deputies, Moldova ignored seven invitations to negotiations with the PMR to resolve the situation in the region. The diplomat accused Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu of lack of desire for cooperation. According to him, the international community cannot ignore its actions.

Meanwhile, PMR President Vadim Krasnoselsky warned that stagnation of negotiations could cause an escalation of the conflict. He explained that aggression is escalating in Moldova – the topic of war is being raised in the local media, discussions about the examples of Nagorno-Karabakh and Israel are popping up, and calls are being made to deal with separatism.

Russia speculated about possible assistance to Transnistria

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa believes that Russia needs to provide assistance to Transnistria and respond to pressure from Moldova. “There may be a whole range of actions here, this must also be coordinated with colleagues from Pridnestrovie,” the parliamentarian said.

Indeed, we see the pressure Chisinau is trying to exert on Tiraspol, so, of course, I think that we need to respond to this Alexey ChepaFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

In turn, Federation Council Senator Grigory Karasin said that Moscow has long been helping Pridnestrovie in various respects. “We have the right to help our friends, especially those who are in a difficult situation,” he noted. In addition, the senator pointed out that, despite the difficult situation in Russia itself at the moment, the country has always found an opportunity to help those who ask for help.