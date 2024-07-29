PMR Head Krasnoselsky: Russian peacekeepers guarantee peace in Transnistria

Russian peacekeepers deployed in Transnistria guarantee peace and continuation of negotiations with Moldova. This was stated by the president of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) Vadim Krasnoselsky in an interview TASS.

“The joint peacekeeping mission of Russia, Transnistria and Moldova has been going on for 32 years, thanks to which peace and quiet are maintained on the banks of the Dniester. We, the Transnistrians, are for the continuation of the current peacekeeping operation, as it guarantees peace and the development of the negotiation process,” he said.

Krasnoselsky also emphasized that the majority of Moldovans are not against the presence of Russian troops on the territory of the PMR. According to him, some politicians are against it, but they do not express the will of the citizens. He added that the introduction of peacekeeping troops on the territory of the unrecognized republic in 1992 helped save tens of thousands of lives of residents of Transnistria and Moldova.

In early July, Moldova rejected the declaration on the settlement of relations proposed by the unrecognized PMR. The head of Transnistria noted that the position of the Moldovan authorities, who reject the signing of the peace document, is unclear.