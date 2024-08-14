Home World

From: Julian Mayr

Due to the rapid increase in the number of infections with the monkeypox virus (Mpox) in Africa, the WHO has declared a state of alarm. The details of the disease.

Frankfurt – The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a “public health emergency of international concern” on Wednesday (14 August) in response to the discovery and rapid spread of a new variant of the Mpox virus, known as clade Ib. This variant was first identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo and is characterized by a higher infection rate and potentially more severe disease courses than previous strains.

The new Mpox variant Clade Ib is currently spreading in Africa – due to easier transmission, it could also become a problem worldwide. © HalfPoint Images/IMAGO

WHO declares global alert: How is the Mpox virus transmitted?

Mpox viruses were originally widespread in rodents in West and Central Africa. They were first discovered in the 1970s in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. In May 2022, the virus subgroup 2b of the Illness also spread outside Africa, especially in Europe. It mainly affected men who have sex with men. Experts are particularly concerned about the virus variant 1b, which is currently circulating in some African countries.

While Mpox was traditionally transmitted through close contact and infected animals, the new variant clade Ib allows easier transmission from person to person, even without intimate contact. People infected with the monkeypox virus “are contagious as long as they have symptoms,” says the Federal Ministry for HealthThis usually lasts for two to four weeks. The incubation period is usually four to 21 days, but can be shorter.

Mpox symptoms: The disease is usually mild – but children and immunocompromised people are at risk

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV). The disease is mild in most people and usually heals on its own, the RKI informs in a WriteHowever, severe cases can also occur, especially in children or people with weakened immune systems.

The symptoms of Mpox include infektionsschutz.de Fever, headache, back pain, swollen lymph nodes and a characteristic rash that develops from spots to pustules that eventually crust over and fall off. These symptoms are similar to those of other viral diseases, which can make diagnosis difficult. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, treatment is usually “supportive and treats the symptoms.”

Mpox symptoms at a glance:

Fever

Headache

Muscle and back pain

Swollen lymph nodes

Skin rash in the form of spots or pustules that crust over time and fall off

Source: infektionsschutz.de

WHO warns about Mpox: How to protect yourself from the monkeypox virus

To prevent Mpox, there is a vaccination available that was originally developed against smallpox and also offers protection against Mpox. According to the RKI, this provides the best protection when used preventively. However, even after contact with infected people, “a rapid vaccination can reduce the risk of disease.” This should be done within four days.

The WHO and other health organizations such as the Standing Committee on Vaccination recommend vaccinating particularly vulnerable groups and strengthening general hygiene measures. This includes regular hand washing, avoiding close physical contact with infected people and isolating sick people at an early stage.

Case numbers of Mpox 2024 explode – “Exponentially” increasing cases in Congo

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu announced following the emergency committee’s decision that the WHO is working closely with the affected countries and global partners to control the spread of the disease and protect public health. The African Health Authority CDC had previously declared a continental health emergency.

According to the CDC, more than 38,000 cases have been registered in 16 African countries since January 2022. 1,456 people have died from Mpox. In 2024, the number of cases rose by 160 percent compared to the previous year, according to the agency. The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo spoke in July of an “exponentially” increasing number of cases. (jm/afp)