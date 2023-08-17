Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/16/2023 – 22:32

Eletrobras informed, on the night of this Wednesday (16), that it identified the disconnection of the 500kV Quixadá-Fortaleza transmission line due to improper action of the protection system, milliseconds before the Tuesday morning blackout (15). At the time, a power outage hit all regions of the country. The North and Northeast were the most affected and the normalization of the electrical system took longer in the states of these regions than in other parts of the country.

The company considered that the disconnection of the aforementioned transmission line, in isolation, would not be sufficient for the scope and systemic repercussions of what happened. SIN transmission networks are planned according to the “n-1” reliability criterion. Thus, in case of shutdown of any component, the system must be able to remain operating without interruption of the energy supply.

In a note, Eletrobras assessed “that the maintenance of this transmission line is in compliance with the associated technical standards”.

The company ensures that it continues collaborating to identify the causes of the blackout and the reasons that led to the shutdowns that occurred in the SIN, under the coordination of the National Electric System Operator (ONS).