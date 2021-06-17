Amapá suffered a new blackout this Wednesday (16.Jun.2021). It is the 5th in the state in less than 1 year. The outage in the electricity supply happened around 4 pm and the restart began at 4:21 pm.

THE CEA (Amapá Electricity Company) informed by Twitter that the power outage this Wednesday was caused by the output of the 230 KV Transmission Line between Jurupari and Laranjal do Jari.

“This afternoon’s power outage was caused by the output of the 230 KV Transmission Line between Jurupari and Laranjal do Jari. The Company has already activated the National System Operator and is awaiting recovery of this stretch to restore the distribution systems”, wrote the company on the social network.

In note, the Ministry of Mines and Energy informed that the 230 KV system that serves Macapá, the state capital, was shut down and that, as a result, all the load served by the Macapá Substation was shut down.

The folder also informed that the reestablishment of the electricity supply was made by the ONS (National Operator of the Electric System) and that the causes of the shutdown should be identified in the Disturbance Analysis Report.

