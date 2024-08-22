ONS says that the restoration has already begun; Ministry of Mines and Energy creates a situation room to monitor the resumption of supply

A power outage in the transmission network caused a power outage in the states of Rondônia and Acre on the afternoon of Thursday (August 22, 2024). According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, there was a loss of the direct current transmission system of the Rio Madeira complex.

This network is responsible for transmitting electricity from the Jirau and Santo Antônio hydroelectric plants, both in Porto Velho (RO), to these states. Both plants have been experiencing low flow due to the lack of rain in the region. However, there is no information as to whether the blackout was caused by this reason.

According to the ONS According to the National Electric System Operator (SIN), there was an interruption of approximately 980 MW of electrical load. The blackout began at 4:47 p.m., with a loss of 180 MW of transmission to Acre and 800 MW to Rondônia. The transmission line that connects the states of Acre and Rondônia to the SIN (National Interconnected System) was also affected.

The system restoration began at 5:10 p.m., according to the ONS, through the energization of the interconnection system between the Pimenta Bueno and Ji-Paraná substations. The process of resuming supply is ongoing, with no forecast for completion.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy created a situation room to monitor the blackout, ensure rapid restoration of the system and investigate the case.

The ONS reported that it is still awaiting information from agents to analyze the cause of the interruption. It says that the teams are dedicated to resuming service to society safely, as quickly as possible.