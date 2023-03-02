Translaw | Trans Act enters into force on April 3 – in the future, the gender marking can be corrected with an application

In addition, with the reform, the requirement that the gender reassignment must be sterilized or otherwise incapable of reproduction is removed from the law.

New the translaki enters into force on April 3. With the law, adults can correct their own legal gender marking in the population information system based on their own report, and legal confirmation of gender is separated from medical examinations and treatments.

The government proposed to strengthen the relevant laws today.

In the previous law, the condition for confirmation was a medical report that the person permanently feels that he belongs to the opposite sex and lives in a gender role according to it.

