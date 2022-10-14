Translaw | The legal committee requests a translation opinion from the organization of Christian therapy and spiritual care

“I don’t see anything special in that,” says Leena Meri (ps), chairwoman of the legal committee.

Parliamentary the legal committee has requested a so-called trans statement and hearing from several parties, which, according to the defenders of the bill, are openly anti-trans. The matter has raised concerns among defenders of the law.

Parliament discussed the reform of the Translaw last week, after which it was transferred to the committees. The committees consult experts, organizations and civil servants when they prepare their own statement or report on the matter.

Translated the most important reform is that the gender marking could be changed in the population register in the future without a medical report or diagnosis of transgender. In addition, the requirement of infertility in the current law would be removed.

Legal Committee has decided to request a written statement from, for example, the Finnish ACC organization, which says on its website that it brings together persons and associations working in the field of Christian therapy and spiritual care.

What does such an organization have to contribute to the bill on gender confirmation, chairman of the legal committee Leena Meri (ps)?

“The committee has now decided that we will hear them. I guess there is nothing strange about it now, if there are different points of view and different concerns that the committee hears. I don’t see anything special in that,” says Meri.

Also other committee selections have attracted attention. Next Tuesday, the legal committee will hear, among other things, two representatives of the LHB union as experts.

The organization presents itself as a defender of the rights of lesbians, gays and bisexuals, but opposes the reform of the trans law. It describes itself as “gender-critical”, meaning that the organization emphasizes the importance of biological sex in its activities.

“With our statements, it has been claimed that we exclude transgender people from our activities. However, not all transgender people think that opening up legal gender as a matter of notification to everyone, including non-transgender people, would promote the status of trans people,” the organization says in a press release published on Friday.

Other experts heard on Tuesday come from Seta, which defends sexual and gender minorities, Trasek, which represents gender minorities, and the Diverse Families network.

The committee has also decided to request a written statement from, for example, a professor known for his anti-gay writings Tapio from Halfway.

Leena Meri emphasizes that the committee has decided on hearings and requests for opinions unanimously. The issue was not voted on.

“I can’t open the committee’s discussions any further. Everything that the representative justifies there, why he wants to hear something, or is unfounded, I can’t talk about them. Committee meetings are closed.”

Often, the committee advisor forms the basis of hearings and statements. In addition to that, according to Mere, the members of the committee can submit hearings and requests for opinions “very freely”, after which the committee will discuss them.

Meri emphasizes that she thinks it’s good to hear things from different perspectives.

“No one is going to put the devil in there, but because there are some questions that are puzzling about that topic,” he says.

“At least I’m happy to hear from people with whom I might even disagree. It may be that there are some income angles that I haven’t thought of.”

According to Mere, the committee’s hearings and statements can often reveal points that should be corrected in the bill.

The real one the report on translation is made by the social and health committee. However, the matter is also being considered by the Legal Committee and the Constitutional Law Committee, as they give statements on the motion to the Health and Safety Committee.

For example, the legal committee gives its opinion from the point of view of its own industry. The Law Committee includes, among other things, family law, criminal and procedural law, courts and prison administration.