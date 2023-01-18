Translaw | The coalition still demands changes to the Trans Act, the health and safety committee will conclude its report today

According to the coalition’s Mia Laiho, the trans law is a matter of conscience for the party, and each representative makes his own voting decision.

Parliamentary In its meeting today, Wednesday morning, the social and health committee will discuss the law on legal confirmation of gender, i.e. the so-called trans law.

Vice-chairman of the committee, the convention Mia Laiho said when he went to the meeting that the coalition demands changes to the committee’s report. The coalition wants a change in the article that would limit how often gender can be legally confirmed. According to Laiho, the coalition wants the time limit to be at least one year.

According to Laiho, the coalition is concerned that if the gender can be legally confirmed several times a year, it increases the risks that the law would be used to commit fraud, for example.

“I have no doubt that transgender people would abuse the law. But the law could be misused to obscure identity and, for example, it becomes easier to commit fraud when it can be changed repeatedly.”

According to Laiho, the Police Board has raised the concern.

Skinny did not take a position on whether getting the article change into a report to the assembly is a threshold question for voting in favor of the law.

“This whole law is certainly something that divides opinion. In the big hall voting, we see how people vote. After all, this is a question of conscience, everyone makes their own voting decision.”

According to Laiho, the coalition stands behind the big changes in the trans law. The law would make it possible to legally confirm gender by self-declaration, and to remove the requirement of infertility from people who have corrected their gender.

According to Laiho, the coalition still wants clarification in the law also regarding reservists. According to him, the problem is that it is unclear whether a person who has changed their gender to female after military service is automatically removed from the reserve.

“Whether they are in the reserve or not, it remains unclear based on the law.”

The greens Congressman Sofia Virta said when he went to the meeting that the Greens are pushing in the committee that the report should be in accordance with the original government’s proposal.

“It’s exciting how it goes. I hope that the coalition will meet.”

Virta did not take a position on whether the Greens can consider changes to the proposal.

“During the meeting, you have to negotiate about it.”