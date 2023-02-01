Translaw | It’s a shame that trans became a political pawn, says an activist celebrating the victory

According to trans influencer and writer Mona Bling, the new trans law approved by the parliament is the result of a long struggle. “I am very happy. It’s a question of real people living here,” says Bling.

Trans people celebrated on Wednesday the parliament’s approval of the new trans law. One of the celebrants was a trans influencer, a writer Mona Bling.

Bling says that he had not been able to sleep the night before while waiting for the voting results.

“I was nervous about how it was going. Now I feel really good,” Bling says in the middle of a transgender party at a restaurant in Helsinki’s Kallio.

A trans influencer Bling emphasizes how the trans law passed today is the result of a long struggle, in which, in addition to trans activists, various organizations and human rights organizations have worked.

“By approving the translaw, the parliament sends a message that they are interested in human rights,” says Bling.

“Some parties said that the law would be a matter of conscience. Human rights are not. It’s a question of real people living here,” says Bling.

New by law, the gender can be legally confirmed by notification to the population information system. Another significant change in the law is that the requirement to be unable to reproduce is removed.

In the past, correcting gender in the population information system required that a person was able to prove that he had been sterilized or that he was unable to reproduce for some other reason.

Before after Wednesday’s vote, the parliament discussed trans on several occasions. Bling says that he followed the conversation with mixed feelings.

“Many of the speeches, which were based on research data, were moving. On the other hand, many speeches opposing the law were absurd. Trans people were compared to sex offenders and it was suspected that someone would identify with the buildings next,” says Bling.

Bling has written a book about the erroneous myths associated with trans people, and with the new law, many old assumptions may fly into the dustbin of history. “For example, it has been claimed that trans people cannot be parents,” says Bling.

According to Bling, the most significant reform of the new law is related to the removal of the reproductive disability requirement.

“It is a concrete thing. Almost ten years ago, I myself had to choose between two: do I want to have biological children or is my own gender and my own life important to me. I’m really happy about this reform that no one has to go through this anymore. This is a really positive direction, that people can define themselves,” says Bling.

Bling thinks it’s clear that trans people and trans people were made a political pawn during the elections.

Many parliamentarians from the center and the coalition voted against the law, even though both parties have a position on reforming the law in their programs.

“I understand that there has been corona and war in Ukraine, but yes, this went to the sad last drop. Even in the coalition, which advertises itself as a civilized party, the MPs clearly started bowing down to voters who might vote for basic Finns. It’s a shame, because this is really about people’s lives,” says Bling.

“Sometimes the parties take a back seat, but fortunately Finland has now taken a big step towards a better future.”

Trans people According to Bling, the future goal is to get Arkadianmäki its own MP. “When minorities are discussed in parliament, it is important that minority representatives are also present,” says Bling.

Bling hopes that in the next election season, young people aged 15–18 will also be included in the scope of the new law, so that they can change their legal gender with a notification.

“At that age there are graduations and first summer jobs. It’s important that trans youth can get certificates with the right personal identification number and that building a new life can start without having to ask for all the papers again.”