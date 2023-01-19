Translaw | Central residents respond to Marini’s accusation of breaking the rules: “I guess no one can imagine that values ​​change from one room to another”

Marin expected that the center’s parliamentary group would not accept the actions of its three representatives who opposed the trans law in the committee. However, the central leadership said that there will be no consequences for the representatives.

The center the actions of MPs in the social and health committee when discussing the Trans Act was not in accordance with the government’s common rules, says the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd).

He spoke to reporters in the parliament on Thursday after representatives of the center of the ruling party had voted against the government’s translation proposal in the committee together with representatives of the opposition party Basic Finns.

In December, Marin said that the government will fall if the centrists once again fail to defend the government’s joint proposals. Last year, the center slipped from the ranks of the government in the votes regarding the nature conservation law, which is exceptional.

Marin said that he was waiting to see how the center’s parliamentary group would handle the activities of its MPs. He also planned to discuss the chairman of the center Annika Saarikon with.

“I would assume that this is not the case [keskustan] the parliamentary group can approve. The parliamentary group itself has discussed the fact that they are behind the government and its rules of the game,” said Marin.

Shortly after this, the chairman of the center’s parliamentary group Eva Kalli however, told reporters that there will be no disciplinary action against the central MPs who voted against the government’s proposal on the trans law.

“Things like this have traditionally been so-called issues of conscience in the central parliamentary group. Representatives can form their views based on their own convictions and act in parliament accordingly,” he said.

Parliamentary The social and health committee completed its report on the reform of the translation law on Thursday. It will next be voted on by the plenary session of the parliament.

The law would separate legal gender confirmation from the medical process. If the law comes into force, the application for gender confirmation would be based on the person’s own explanation of their gender experience. Until now, correcting gender in the population information system has required a doctor’s opinion.

Another significant change is that the law reform would remove the requirement of reproductive incapacity.

The government has initially agreed on the reform of the translai in its government program. The centrist members of the social and health committee considered that the bill does not comply with the recording of the government program, explained the chairman of the committee representing the center Markus Lohi on Thursday.

The ruling parties there has been a consensus that trans law is considered a matter of conscience. When Marin in December demanded that the center stick to the agreement under the threat of the government falling, he stated that the trans law was an exception.

On Thursday, however, he emphasized that this agreement concerned the vote in the plenary session of the parliament. Committee proceedings are a different matter.

“We have known that there are individual MPs in the center who cannot be behind this bill. This has been established together, it has been known to me, but this should not have affected the work of the committee,” he said.

This is how the centrists responded to Marini’s demands

Also the chairman of the leftist union Lee Andersson considered the center’s actions in the committee to be a violation of the government’s rules of the game. According to Andersson however, the center can continue in the government.

The chairman of the center, Saarikko, disagreed with the violation of the rules of the game.

“It is difficult to see a situation where, in a question like this, for which the condition of conscience has been agreed, the representative’s position would change between the committee hearing and the big hall,” Saarikko said when he went to the group meeting in the center.

According to HS’s information, other parties hoped that the representatives of the center would have rather stayed away from the discussion than voted against.

Markus Lohen, Pekka Aittakummun and Hanna-Leena Mattilan both the board partners and, as you know, chairman Saarikko and group leader Kalli tried to turn their heads, but no one succeeded.

Social– and health committee leader Markus Lohi (center) emphasized on Thursday, after his party’s group meeting, how the trans law was originally agreed upon in the center as a matter of conscience. In matters of conscience, MPs can vote regardless of their group’s opinion.

In Lohe’s opinion, it would therefore have been strange that those who voted against the bill would have been punished.

“It would be funny to even think that you would be punished for having freedom of conscience,” Lohi said.

Prime minister However, Sanna Marin had previously stated that the questions of conscience would not concern the committee work of representatives of the governing parties.

“It’s a pretty ahistorical statement if someone thinks that values ​​change when you walk from the committee to the hall,” Lohi stated in response to Marin’s view.

According to Lohe, it has not been agreed between Marin and Saariko that there would be no questions of conscience in the committee.

“Nobody can imagine that values ​​change from room to room and meeting to meeting. At least my voters can count on the fact that even in difficult questions, they will hold the line and not flinch,” said Lohi.

According to Lohe, the handling of the Translaw in the committee will not affect the further work of the government.

“The dust is settling. After all, the matter went to the gym,” Lohi stated.